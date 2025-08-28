TECNO and DXOMARK Jointly Launch World’s First Fully Automated Imaging Lab

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, a global AI-driven innovative technology brand, and imaging authority DXOMARK today jointly unveiled the world’s first fully automated imaging laboratory in Chongqing – The TECNO DXOMARK Joint Imaging Laboratory.

This pioneering laboratory is the first to implement DXOMARK’s advanced DXOMARK Camera V6 testing automated lab solutions, establishing a new scientific benchmark for smartphone imaging and accelerating the global shift towards more inclusive, precise and standardized camera technology through automation.

“The TECNO DXOMARK Joint Imaging Laboratory illustrates our shared ambition to lead the way for imaging innovation and smartphone performance reaching even greater heights,” stated DXOMARK CEO Frédéric Guichard. “By combining our scientific expertise with advanced automated lab capabilities, we provide TECNO with a fully automated laboratory that delivers efficiency, precision, and comprehensive evaluations at the core of their development process.”

“As the world’s first fully automated lab implementing the Camera V6 standard, this partnership fundamentally transforms objective imaging evaluation,” added Fanyi Zhou, Head of Imaging Quality Lab. “It dramatically accelerates our imaging innovation pipeline, enabling more authentic and inclusive experiences for global users.”

Core Innovations: Precision Automation, Inclusive Imaging and Customized Evaluation

The TECNO DXOMARK Joint Imaging Laboratory establishes a new imaging evaluation standard through three integrated technological breakthroughs: fully automated testing, multidimensional skin tone adaptation, and intelligent regional customization.

Its revolutionary precision automation system implements robotic arms for micron-level positioning accuracy, fully automated chart switching, and AI-controlled environmental simulation. This system executes complete testing workflows without human intervention, from initial calibration to final report generation. As the world’s first facility to implement DXOMARK’s Camera V6 laboratory objectives setups, it sets unprecedented benchmarks for testing efficiency, consistency, and objectivity.

Building on this automated foundation, the facility features comprehensive inclusive imaging evaluation with 3D head model and scientifically calibrated 2D color charts representing global skin tone diversity. This system enables precise calibration of color science and texture reproduction across the full spectrum of human complexions.

These capabilities converge to enable intelligent region-specific customization, generating tailored evaluation protocols that adapt to diverse market preferences. For instance, the system enhances exposure calibration for African markets where users prefer brighter images, and optimizes noise reduction algorithms for Southeast Asia where night shot clarity is critical. This granular approach provides actionable insights for localized algorithm optimization, accelerating the development of imaging technologies that genuinely resonate with global users across different regions.

Strategic Integration: From Lab to Global Roadmap

Strategically, TECNO is integrating the lab’s capabilities into its imaging innovation roadmap. This integration powers continuous algorithm evolution fueled by multi-skin-tone data and drives the development of highly adaptive intelligent imaging solutions tailored for diverse global markets. This ongoing innovation, driven by TECNO’s Stop At Nothing ethos, pushes the boundaries of smartphone imaging towards a universally inclusive future.

