The 7th China-Arab States Expo Clean Energy Exhibition Opens Grandly, Boosting a New Journey of China-Arab Green Cooperation

YINCHUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 28, 2025, the 7th China-Arab States Expo was grandly inaugurated in Yinchuan, Ningxia. Themed “Innovation, Green, and Prosperity,” this expo is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and the People’s Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Since its inception in 2013, the China-Arab States Expo has become a vital platform for promoting high-quality co-construction of the “Belt and Road Initiative” between China and Arab states. It has attracted over 7,500 domestic and international companies and has provided crucial support for China-Arab economic and trade cooperation, policy communication, and business exchanges.

As a key exhibition area of this expo, the Clean Energy Exhibition showcases the latest achievements and high-end equipment in cutting-edge fields such as photovoltaic power generation, wind power generation, hydrogen energy utilization, and energy storage technology. It has built an efficient platform for cooperation and connection between energy companies from China, the League of Arab States, and countries along the “Belt and Road.” Many leading companies in the industry have presented their advanced energy solutions, fully demonstrating China’s technical strength and rich practical experience in the field of clean energy.

At the exhibition site, representatives of multiple international companies have shown great interest in China’s clean energy technology. They have actively engaged in talks with Chinese companies to explore cooperation opportunities. This event not only highlights China’s advanced technology and mature experience in renewable energy but also further promotes in-depth cooperation between China and Arab states in the field of green and low-carbon development. Together, the two sides are contributing to the global sustainable development entering a new stage.