The Future of Dessert is Here: Rollney Unveils Revolutionary Robotic Ice Cream Machine in Singapore, Forging a New Path for F&B Entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rollney , the brand celebrated for bringing the delightful fusion of Hungarian Kurtos pastries and premium ice cream to Southeast Asia, today announced a groundbreaking advancement in the dessert industry: the launch of its Royal Chocolate Robotic Ice Cream Machine. This innovative launch is set to revolutionise the F&B landscape by providing a powerful solution to industry-wide challenges, including staff shortages and high overhead costs, offering a direct gateway to passive income for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Since its inception, born from a founder’s passion for the captivating aroma of Kurtos pastries in Hungary, Rollney’s vision has been to become the world’s No. 1 Kurtos Pastry Chain, spreading happiness. Now, with the introduction of this fully automated technology, Rollney is taking a bold step into the future. The new robotic machines are designed to operate 24/7 without the need for on-site staff, featuring a compact, premium design that is easily relocatable to high-traffic locations like malls, airports, and colleges.

This strategic innovation directly addresses the most common business challenges in today’s market. The machine’s compact footprint tackles high rental costs, while its automated system eliminates the challenges of staff shortages and reduces operational overhead. Franchise partners can manage their businesses remotely, with access to real-time sales data and inventory tracking through a sophisticated back-end system.

Narresh Babu , Owner of Rollney Singapore, said, “As the owner of Rollney Singapore, this is more than just a business to me — it’s something I believe in with all my heart and strength. From the very beginning, I’ve poured everything into building a brand that people can trust. It’s not just about soft serve. It’s about creating something special, something lasting. Ice cream is universal; it brings people together, no matter who they are or where they come from. And I wanted to build a brand that captures that magic.

Our mission has always been to serve only the best from our product to our people, and that promise now extends to our business partners. With the Rollney Robotic Machine, we’re opening up a whole new wave of opportunity. It’s not just a vending machine, it’s a doorway to smart, efficient, and accessible business ownership.

My vision is clear: I want to make Rollney a household name in Singapore and beyond. A brand known for joy, trust, and great taste in every single cup. I’m proud to stand behind this vision, and even prouder of the community we’re building one cup of joy at a time”

Rollney is offering an exclusive introductory franchise package for its first 10 partners, starting at just $28,000. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to building a community of successful entrepreneurs.

For more information on the Rollney Robotic Ice Cream Vending Machine and partnership opportunities, please visit https://sg.rollneyofficial.com/.

About Rollney: ROLLNEY is a premium dessert brand and the world’s number one Kurtos ice cream brand, specialising in the unique fusion of handcrafted Kurtos pastry and creamy soft-serve ice cream. With a mission to spread happiness by serving only the best, Rollney has captured the hearts of thousands of loyal customers across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, building strong brand trust through a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.