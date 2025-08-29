A Celebration of Watch Culture: Siam Paragon Unveils Southeast Asia’s First-Ever World-Class Watch Showcase

Positioning Bangkok as a global luxury watch hub, Siam Paragon presents “Bangkok Watch Week 2025” from September 23–28, a phenomenal horology event bringing together the world’s most prestigious timepieces.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2025 – Siam Paragon once again underscores its global prominence by creating a landmark phenomenon that reinforces Bangkok’s position as a world-class hub of watch culture. By partnering with leading international brands, “Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025” is intentionally held annually to become one of the most anticipated watch events for watch enthusiasts worldwide. Taking place from 23–28 September 2025 at Siam Paragon, the event will welcome founders and senior executives from around the globe, representing 26 of the world’s leading watch brands. This landmark gathering highlights the allure and unique identity of luxury timepieces. Enthusiasts will be treated to exclusive experiences, from special exhibitions and showcases to the debut of the latest collections, the unveiling of rare pieces from renowned collectors, and immersive workshops hosted by iconic brands. Highlights also include a live watch assembly demonstration by Swiss master watchmakers.

Siam Paragon partners with 26 legendary global brands, reinforcing its position as the “Hub of Horological Culture”



Siam Paragon solidifies its position as Thailand’s ultimate Luxury Watch Destination, home to the largest collection of world-class watch brands in the country, and continues its graceful journey of transformation into the new “Hub of Horological Culture” for Southeast Asia. This historic collaboration brings together legendary and globally renowned watch maisons, including A. Lange & Söhne, Bvlgari, Breitling, Bovet, Boucheron, Cartier, Chopard, Franck Muller, Grand Seiko, Girard-Perregaux, H. Moser & Cie, Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Jaquet Droz, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Erard, Omega, Panerai, Piaget, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, and Zenith. Together, these iconic names have made history at “Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025,” a phenomenal showcase that celebrates the artistry, heritage, and untold stories behind the world’s most prestigious timepieces.

The event highlights the rich culture of timepieces, showcasing both exquisite craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation. It offers watch lovers and enthusiasts the opportunity to gain knowledge, immerse themselves in unique experiences, and celebrate the splendor and impressiveness of watchmaking together in an exclusive atmosphere.

Mrs. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director, Siam Paragon Business Unit, stated, “The luxury watch market in Asia and Thailand continues to demonstrate steady growth over the decade, driven by both passionate collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate exceptional design and craftsmanship. Watches today are no longer regarded merely as lifestyle instruments for telling time, but as symbols of refined taste and personal success, while being increasingly considered valuable investments in today’s world. Furthermore, this underlines Thailand’s potential as a Global Luxury Watch Destination. As the home of the largest collection of world-class watch brands, Siam Paragon is dedicated to elevating the country’s luxury watch landscape to international prominence through Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025 — the first and only annual event of its kind in Southeast Asia. It’s an event that unites high-level executives from leading watch brands worldwide, offering a unique opportunity for them to connect and share inspiration intimately with timepiece aficionados. This truly marks a new chapter for the region’s luxury watch sector.”

The Symposium: A momentous event attended by brand founders and top executives



One of the highlights of the event is “The Symposium,” a premier platform for storytelling and the exchange of ideas about watchmaking culture. The stage will feature brand founders, senior executives, master watchmakers from world-class brands, and seasoned veterans from the global watch industry, all traveling specially to participate. Held on a grand scale, the Bangkok Watch Week Pavilion at Parc Paragon will be transformed into a captivating world of time. The symposium will cover a range of engaging topics, including the opening session, “Moments That Last: Thailand as a Luxury Destination for Watch Culture, Storytelling, and Legacy.”

The event will also feature unmissable highlights from leading watch brands, including:

“The Symposium on TAG HEUER Avant-Garde Horlogerie” with Mr. Brice Tchaplyguine, Managing Director, SEA, Australia & Korea, TAG Heuer.

with Mr. Brice Tchaplyguine, Managing Director, SEA, Australia & Korea, TAG Heuer. “The Symposium on 160 Years of Watchmaking Excellence: Where Heritage Inspires Innovation” with Mr. Romain Marietta, Chief Products Officer, Zenith.

with Mr. Romain Marietta, Chief Products Officer, Zenith. “The Symposium on Panerai Innovation from the Depths” with Mr. Carlos Da Costa Saraiva, Head of Customer Service, Panerai.

with Mr. Carlos Da Costa Saraiva, Head of Customer Service, Panerai. “The Symposium on The Irresistible Charm of LAURENT FERRIER: A Journey into The Heart of Quiet Luxury” with Mr. Robert Bailey, Spokesperson, Laurent Ferrier.

with Mr. Robert Bailey, Spokesperson, Laurent Ferrier. “The Symposium on 2025 Novelties with Grand Seiko” with Mr. Munehisa Shibasaki, Senior Vice President of Seiko Watch Corporation and Head of Grand Seiko Global Division.

with Mr. Munehisa Shibasaki, Senior Vice President of Seiko Watch Corporation and Head of Grand Seiko Global Division. “The Symposium on Very Rare: The Art of Being an Independent Watchmaker with H. MOSER & CIE” with Mr. Bertrand Meylan, Co-Founder of H. Moser & Cie.

with Mr. Bertrand Meylan, Co-Founder of H. Moser & Cie. “The Symposium on Bovet: The Journey of Time” with Mr. Pascal Raffy, owner and CEO of Bovet.

with Mr. Pascal Raffy, owner and CEO of Bovet. “The Symposium on The Artisans Code: An Insight into Chopard’s L.U.C Collection” with Mr. Karl-Fritz Scheufele, Business & Client Strategy Manager, Chopard.

with Mr. Karl-Fritz Scheufele, Business & Client Strategy Manager, Chopard. “The Symposium on Breitling: The Iconic Navitimer, Then and Now” with Mr. Alvin Soon, President of Breitling Asia.

The event will also host several in-depth sessions offering a behind-the-scenes look at the art of watchmaking, moderated by Mr. Wei Koh, a renowned authority in the field. Key discussions included:

“Shape of Time” with Ms. Emmanuelle Kouakou, Managing Director Southeast Asia & Oceania, Piaget and Ms. Lesley Co, Managing Director Southeast Asia & Oceania, Panerai

with Ms. Emmanuelle Kouakou, Managing Director Southeast Asia & Oceania, Piaget and Ms. Lesley Co, Managing Director Southeast Asia & Oceania, Panerai “The Art & Precision of Skeletonised Watchmaking” with Mr. Nicholas Rudaz, CEO of Franck Muller.

with Mr. Nicholas Rudaz, CEO of Franck Muller. “Independent Brands: The Evolution of Product Development” with Mr. Ong Ban, CEO of Sincere Fine Watches (Pendulum), and Mr. Xavier de Roquemaurel, CEO of Czapek and Mr. Pascal Raffy CEO of Bovet.

with Mr. Ong Ban, CEO of Sincere Fine Watches (Pendulum), and Mr. Xavier de Roquemaurel, CEO of Czapek and Mr. Pascal Raffy CEO of Bovet. “The Aesthetics of Speed and Altitude” with Mr. Christian Knoop, Chief Design Officer, IWC Schaffhausen.

Mr. Alain Delamuraz, CEO of Jaquet Droz, will also attend, adding further prestige to the sessions.

Experience exclusive exhibitions and immersive showcases featuring priceless timepieces.



Additionally, watch enthusiasts can immerse themselves in “The Experience,” a curated journey showcasing unique innovations from 26 world-class watch brands at their respective boutiques. Exclusive activities from six renowned maisons, including “160 Years of Zenith: Celebrating Horological Milestones” with Zenith; a watchmaking demonstration by A. Lange & Söhne; a watch design showcase by IWC Schaffhausen; a Spring Drive movement assembly demonstration by Grand Seiko; special interactive experiences by Omega; and an exclusive gouache session by Boucheron. All activities take place at the Crystal Court on the 2nd floor of Siam Paragon.

There is also “The Exhibition,” a showcase of the latest, never-before-seen watch models. Visitors can admire limited-edition timepieces, masterpieces distinguished by their creative complexity, rare watches, and private collections from world-class collectors — including priceless museum-quality pieces from 20 iconic brands. The exhibition is presented at the Hall of Fame and Hall of Mirrors on the M Floor of Siam Paragon.

Get ready for Siam Paragon Bangkok Watch Week 2025, a world-class watch event that will elevate Bangkok as the epicenter of watch culture and a premier destination for enthusiasts across Southeast Asia. Taking place from 23–28 September 2025, the event promises an extraordinary celebration of luxury timepieces. For more details, updates, and registration, visit www.bangkokwatchweek.com or follow Facebook: SIAMPARAGON.

