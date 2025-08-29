BANGKOK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Thailand 2025 shone the spotlight on the nation’s boldest leaders and trailblazing enterprises, celebrated for embracing disruption and driving sustainable growth in the new economy. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the region’s foremost NGO for entrepreneurship, the prestigious awards ceremony unfolded on 22 August 2025 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.



Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Thailand Spotlights the Powerhouses Driving the New Economy

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, Secretary to the Minister of Industry of Thailand, who attended on behalf of the Minister of Industry, and Mrs. Suparporn Sookmark, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, underscoring the government’s support in championing entrepreneurship and innovation as key drivers of the nation’s new economy.

Embracing the theme ‘Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’, the APEA 2025 Thailand honored exceptional Thai businesses and leaders who exemplify resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight, successfully future-proofing their organizations in the face of rapid technological and economic transformation.

A distinguished panel of judges meticulously assessed over 100 nominees, evaluating each entrepreneur and organization for their overall operational excellence, leadership, and business performance. Through this rigorous evaluation process, the most outstanding recipients were selected across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Thailand’s Supaluck Umpujh of The Mall Group, China’s Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui of Galaxy Entertainment Group, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, India’s Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, the Philippines’ Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon.

“In an era of constant disruption, the enterprises that will thrive are those that challenge conventions, embrace transformative technologies, and create value beyond profits. These organizations recognize the interconnectedness of economies, societies, and the environment, and take bold steps to shape a sustainable and inclusive future.” stated Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his inspiring welcome address.

Tan Passakornnatee, CEO of Ichitan Group Public Company Limited, received the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his exceptional leadership in transforming the Thai beverage industry through innovation, sustainability initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Under his guidance, the group has not only strengthened its market position but also championed green manufacturing practices and community empowerment programs, setting a benchmark for purpose-driven enterprises in Thailand.

Award winners under the Master Entrepreneur category included Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Vice President of Tiffany’s Show Pattaya Co., Ltd.; Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Public Company Limited; and Sara Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited, who have each demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and vision in steering their organizations to new heights.

Pet Protect Food Co., Ltd. and Thai Herbal Hong Thai Co., Ltd. were honored as recipients of the Inspirational Brand Award. Recognized under the Fast Enterprise category are NTF Intergroup (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Salus Bioceutical (Thailand) Co., Ltd., while leading companies awarded in the Corporate Excellence category included Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Krungthai Bank PCL, Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd.

The APEA 2025 Thailand Chapter is supported by the Indonesia-Thai Chamber of Commerce (INTCC) and Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), with PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine as the Media Partners.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2025 THAILAND

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY TAN PASSAKORNNATEE CEO ICHITAN GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FOOD & BEVERAGE

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY SANSERN KIATTIVEJSOONTHORN CEO COSDENT CO., LTD. HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY DR. NALIKATIBHAG SANGSNIT PRESIDENT DHANARAK ASSET DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED REAL ESTATE KREINGKRAI KANJANAPOKIN FOUNDER & GROUP CEO INDEX CREATIVE VILLAGE PLC. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SARAWUT RACHANAKUL CEO J.B.P. INTERNATIONAL PAINT CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING SARA LAMSAM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FINANCIAL SERVICES KONGKRAPAN INTARAJANG CEO PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED OIL & GAS DR. DARIN PHANTHUSAK VICE PRESIDENT TIFFANY’S SHOW PATTAYA CO., LTD. ENTERTAINMENT

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY NTF INTERGROUP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AGRICULTURE PERFECT GROUP PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SALUS BIOCEUTICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD. HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY SMILEFOKUS (THAILAND) CO., LTD. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES V-ING INTERTRADE CO.,LTD. RETAIL

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ASIA PACIFIC COSMETICS CORPORATION LTD. PERSONAL CARE ATTITUDE MOM CO., LTD. HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY AUSTAM GOODS CORP., LTD. CONSUMER GOODS INDEX CREATIVE VILLAGE PLC. PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES J.B.P. INTERNATIONAL PAINT CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL FINANCIAL SERVICES MITSUBISHI ELEVATOR (THAILAND) CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING MIZUHADA GROUP CO., LTD. PERSONAL CARE PET PROTECT FOOD CO., LTD. CONSUMER GOODS PLAYMORE BRAND (EVERMORE CO., LTD.) FOOD & BEVERAGE PRACTIKA CO., LTD. FURNITURE PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED OIL & GAS THAI HERBAL HONG THAI CO., LTD. CONSUMER GOODS THANACHART INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FINANCIAL SERVICES THE 1, CENTRAL GROUP PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES TIFFANY’S SHOW PATTAYA CO., LTD. ENTERTAINMENT

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY BANK FOR AGRICULTURE AND AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVES (BAAC) FINANCIAL SERVICES DHANARAK ASSET DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED REAL ESTATE ICHITAN GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FOOD & BEVERAGE KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL FINANCIAL SERVICES MITSUBISHI ELEVATOR (THAILAND) CO., LTD. MANUFACTURING MP GROUP (THAILAND) CO., LTD. HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY MTS GOLD CO.,LTD. TRADING & WHOLESALING MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FINANCIAL SERVICES PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED OIL & GAS THAI SMILE BUS CO., LTD. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS THANACHART INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED FINANCIAL SERVICES

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards