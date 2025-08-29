Commercial Spaceflight: The New Force Connecting Earth and Space

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from en.qstheory.cn

Sci-tech innovation is the core element for developing new quality productive forces. In China today, such productive forces are undergoing robust development, as evidenced by a constant stream of sci-tech innovation achievements.

The video focuses on the development of China’s commercial space industry. Relying on independent innovation, a cluster of private rocket companies such as Galactic Energy and LandSpace are breaking through core technological bottlenecks, propelling China’s commercial space launch capabilities towards reusability, cost-effectiveness, and high capacity. With rockets soaring one after another, China continues to break new records in its commercial spaceflight. Watch the video to learn more.