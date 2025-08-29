NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TikTok-viral K-Beauty brand COSRX is offering skincare lovers its most iconic product at the lowest price of the year. For just 12 hours only, the brand’s cult-favorite Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence will be available at more than 50% off during a special Amazon Lightning Deal – beating even this year’s Prime Day discounts.



COSRX’s Viral Snail Essence Hits Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Lightning Deal – Over 50% Off for 12 Hours Only

Limited-Time Deal Beauty Fans Can’t Miss

The Lightning Deal kicks off on Sunday, August 31, from 8:20 AM to 8:20 PM PDT, giving fans a rare opportunity to snag the hydrating essence that has taken social media and the beauty world by storm. Loved by celebrities, beauty editors, influencers, and millions of loyal fans, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has become a staple in skincare routines worldwide.

The Cult Favorite Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Formulated with a potent 96% concentration of snail mucin, this lightweight yet powerful essence deeply hydrates, visibly refines skin texture, and leaves the complexion plump and glowing. Its unique formulation helps repair and soothe while strengthening the skin barrier, making it a go-to for all skin types, especially those seeking solutions for dullness, dehydration, and uneven tone.

Viral Popularity Backed by Thousands of Fans

With more than 200,000 five-star reviews worldwide and viral traction across TikTok and Instagram, COSRX’s Snail Essence continues to dominate the conversation around K-Beauty must-haves. Whether you’re restocking your holy grail or trying it for the first time, this Lightning Deal marks the best time of the year to secure a bottle.

Deal Highlights:

Date/Time: Sunday, August 31 , 8:20 AM – 8:20 PM (PDT)

, Product: Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Discount: More than 50% off

