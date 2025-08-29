First-Ever in WtE Sector: SUS ENVIRONMENT and Standard Chartered Bank Complete USD 175 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 28, SUS ENVIRONMENT announced the signing of China’s first sustainability-linked syndicated loan in the waste-to-energy industry, with Standard Chartered Bank acting as the sole Mandate Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, Sustainability-linked Loan Coordinator, Facility Agent and Security Agent and Account Bank. The transaction attracting participation from 8 banks across Mainland China, Hong Kong, the Middle East and other regions, achieving oversubscription and ultimately completing the initial fundraising of US$175 million.



This syndicated loan represents the first sustainability-linked loan in China’s waste-to-energy (WtE) industry. It specifically establishes Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) aligned with SUS ENVIRONMENT’s core sustainability strategy, linking the interest rate to Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity and GHG reduction targets, thereby further advancing SUS ENVIRONMENT’s strategic sustainability layout. The loan has also obtained a second-party opinion certification from DNV Business Assurance Limited, confirming its compliance with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles.

Mr. Shi Lv, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at SCB China, stated: “We are honored to have facilitated this milestone transaction for SUS ENVIRONMENT. This deal once again highlights SUS’s leading position in practicing low-carbon operation principles and sustainability. Standard Chartered looks forward to continuing as a long-term partner of SUS, leveraging our outstanding innovative strengths in sustainable finance and exceptional capabilities in capital markets to jointly realize our shared sustainability vision.”

Mr. Lin Xinduo, Director and Chief Financial Officer of SUS ENVIRONMENT, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Standard Chartered Bank and participating banks to complete this industry milestone sustainability-linked loan. This not only reflects the capital market’s high recognition of SUS’s industry leadership and sustainability strategy, but also demonstrates our commitment to advancing green and low-carbon transformation. “

Empowered by technological innovation and sustainable management, SUS’s overseas business has progressed rapidly. By June 2025, the company had secured 90 investment WtE projects with an estimated total processing capacity of approximately 120,000 tonnes per day. These projects cover countries in Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, effectively contributing to local solid waste management and clean energy transition.

About SUS

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 300 waste-to-energy plants across the world, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.*