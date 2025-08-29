Fosun International Hosts 2025 Interim Results Presentation, Reaffirms Confidence in Future Development Driven by Innovation and Globalization

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of 29 August, Fosun International held an interim results presentation in Shanghai, with attendees including Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International, Chen Qiyu, Co-CEO of Fosun International, Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International, Gong Ping, CFO of Fosun International, along with numerous institutional investors and analysts.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, highlighted that Fosun achieved significant breakthroughs across several business segments in the first half of 2025, particularly in the biopharmaceutical segment. Moving forward, Fosun will focus on deepening and thoroughly developing industries that it has established significant industry advantages, striving to achieve breakthroughs, accelerate growth, and ascend to the pinnacle within these mature sectors, securing a commanding global position.

In recent years, Fosun has continued to advance its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy. While divesting from a series of non-core assets, it has focused on high-growth core industries. Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International, noted the importance of managing and reducing debt levels during the process of focused development. Building on ample cash flow and a reasonable debt ratio, Fosun is prioritizing growth in its core industries such as biopharmaceuticals, cultural tourism, and consumption, to strengthen its competitiveness.

Innovation is at the heart of Fosun’s ongoing strategy. In the first half of 2025, Fosun’s technology innovation strategy delivered breakthroughs, fostering a number of globally competitive innovations. Chen Qiyu, Co-CEO of Fosun International, emphasized that Fosun’s future development ultimately hinges on a strong focus on innovation. He noted that innovation must be built on a solid foundation, which involves strengthening and refining Fosun’s technology platforms. Building on these platforms, Fosun must also effectively leverage China’s local innovation capabilities. At the same time, Fosun should accelerate the development of two capabilities. The first is enhancing external collaboration and conversion capabilities to achieve efficient value realization. The second is expanding its capacity for global commercialization across international markets. This strategy, known as “Innovation + Globalization”, enables Fosun to unlock the full value of innovation through strong global commercial capabilities.

Regarding public concerns about innovative drug R&D, Guo Guangchang stated that Fosun’s current pipeline includes several innovative blockbuster products with significant global market potential, offering ample room for growth. Fosun’s pharmaceutical innovation extends beyond Henlius. It also includes Fosun Kite’s CAR-T therapy, along with innovative drugs from its established product divisions, all of which hold immense potential.

Guo Guangchang said, “I have been emphasizing to our team that we shouldn’t just sell off all our innovative drugs. Both licensing in and licensing out are important. Some products may command a high price if simply licensed out, but we are not in a rush. We should continue to advance our R&D to make these products the best in the world.”

As one of China’s largest private enterprises with the most extensive global business presence and operational capabilities, Fosun reached a new globalization milestone in the first half of 2025, with overseas revenue now accounting for 53% of the Group’s total revenue. Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International, said that Fosun has evolved from “combining China’s growth momentum with global resources” to “integrating China’s capabilities with global assets”. These capabilities are reflected in several areas: global R&D and business development, global investment, promoting Chinese culture abroad, and global operations. Fosun will continue to focus on its strategy, address challenges through development, and adopt a long-term approach to navigate economic cycles, creating greater value for shareholders and society.

Regarding the Group’s financial results in the first half of the year, Gong Ping, CFO of Fosun International, stated that Fosun’s financial strategy continues to evolve around strategic focus and steady development. In implementing this strategy, the Group has been disciplined in prioritizing its industries, concentrating resources on businesses with the potential to become industry leaders, and steadily advancing asset-light operations. Looking ahead, Fosun aims to gradually increase the proportion of overseas revenue while reducing interest-bearing debt to around RMB60 billion or less. At the same time, the Group strives to achieve RMB10 billion in both industrial operation profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent. Building on this, Fosun plans to gradually raise its dividend payout ratio and steadily raise its credit rating, ultimately achieving investment-grade rating.

In the first half of 2025, Fosun actively captured macroeconomic trends, maintained a clear strategic focus, and leveraged its strong capabilities in innovation and globalization to drive steady business development. During the Reporting Period, the Group’s total revenue reached RMB87.28 billion, industrial operation profit amounted to RMB3.15 billion, and profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB661.2 million. The four core subsidiaries – Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Insurance Portugal and Fosun Tourism Group – achieved a total revenue of RMB63.61 billion in the first half of 2025, accounting for 73% of the Group’s total revenue. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total debt to total capital ratio stood at 53%, with debt ratio remaining at a healthy level. In May 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P affirmed Fosun’s credit metrics and maintained its rating outlook as “Stable”.