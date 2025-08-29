Fujifilm Group Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation as a Strategic Regional Hub in Singapore

Six decades of innovation, supporting over 1,100 employees across five Singapore entities and serving more than 14 Asia Pacific markets

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Singapore commemorates its 60th year of independence, the Fujifilm Group of companies in Singapore proudly marks six decades of partnership, progress, and innovation with the nation. To mark this milestone, Fujifilm employees participated in the heartfelt “Thanks Smile Shot” initiative, which reflects the Fujifilm Group Purpose of “Giving our world more smiles“. Through this initiative, employees shared moments of joy and connection, celebrating Fujifilm’s journey alongside Singapore’s own story of growth.

Singapore as a Strategic Hub for Innovation and Growth

Over the years, Fujifilm has continuously evolved its businesses, transitioning from its early days in photographic devices and film to diversifying into healthcare, semiconductor materials and digital transformation. This development has advanced alongside Singapore’s growth, positioning Fujifilm as a leader across various key industries.

Today, Singapore serves as a critical hub for Fujifilm, hosting five group companies and functioning as the regional headquarters for core business segments[1] – healthcare, electronics, business innovation and imaging. With over 1,100 employees locally, Fujifilm supports customers across more than 14 Asia Pacific markets, cementing Singapore’s role as a key driver of its regional presence.

Haruto Iwata, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Asia Pacific, said, “Singapore has been at the heart of Fujifilm’s growth in Asia Pacific for the past six decades and its role will be just as vital in the decades to come. Its strategic location, skilled talent pool, and stable economy continue to empower us to be a market leader in healthcare, electronics, business innovation and imaging. Singapore plays an important role in our business expansion and remains a key launchpad for future-ready solutions that shape industries and improve lives across the region.”

In line with this vision, the group established FUJIFILM Electronic Materials (Singapore) this year, further strengthening Singapore’s role as a key supply chain hub for semiconductor manufacturers across the region. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials (Singapore) also serves as the company’s first and only semiconductor materials manufacturing site in Southeast Asia. In 2022, FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific was also established to serve the healthcare needs in this region, providing advanced medical imaging and diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. This expansion reinforces Fujifilm’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem, enhancing patient care and contributing to the ongoing development of medical solutions across the region.

Mr Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said: “Fujifilm has been a longstanding partner to Singapore for over 60 years, reflecting strong confidence in Singapore as its regional hub to access Asia Pacific markets. The group continues to use Singapore as a base in its digitisation push and move into new areas of growth. Its investments here foster collaborative R&D and create high-quality jobs for Singaporeans across imaging, information solutions, semiconductors, and healthcare sectors. We look forward to strengthening this partnership as Fujifilm builds on Singapore’s innovation ecosystem to seize new opportunities and stay competitive.”

Powering Smart, Sustainable Growth from Singapore

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is at the forefront of empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era, combining intelligent automation with circular innovation to drive sustainable transformation across Asia Pacific. From its strategic hub in Singapore, the group reimagines workflows and infrastructure so that organizations can unlock greater agility, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

Strengthening Singapore’s Smart Nation ambitions, the company leads regional digital transformation initiatives from Singapore to deliver tools across diverse industries – such as cloud-native workflow automation, smart office platform and AI-driven analytics, helping customers improve operations, elevate employee experience, and accelerate data-driven decision-making while reducing environmental impact.

Masatsugu Naito, President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific, stated, “Our rebranding to FUJIFILM Business Innovation was a declaration of intent. Asia Pacific’s digital acceleration demands more than incremental change – it requires rethinking how technology, sustainability, and human collaboration converge. While the printing sector faces challenges, we see growing opportunities in digital transformation (DX), AI, and integrated solutions. We must be ready to adapt and embrace new business models to drive more efficient process automation in Singapore. I have already seen tangible use cases and look forward to opportunities that will be developed through collaboration with customers, partners, and the broader innovation ecosystem here.”

Fujifilm is poised to drive Singapore’s progress in key strategic areas, leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities, transformative healthcare technologies, and innovative digital solutions to support the nation’s vision for sustainable economic growth and industry leadership.

Celebrating SG60 Through Smiles

To honour Singapore’s 60th year of independence, Fujifilm hosted a special commemorative event with its employees and esteemed guests, including representatives from the Singapore Economic Development Board. As part of the celebration, a collaborative Instax photo installation was unveiled, representing the people and places that inspire Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to innovation, nation-building, and smiles.

Wee Tee Hsien, CEO of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, said, “Celebrating our 60 years journey alongside Singapore is incredibly meaningful. We have grown with Singapore through every phase of economic transformation, from industrialization to today’s digital economy. Looking ahead, we remain committed to empowering Singapore businesses with innovative solutions that help them reimagine how they work, boost productivity and thrive in the digital age.”

In the lead-up to the event, Fujifilm employees across its five entities contributed over 720 Instax photos, capturing meaningful moments of joy, teamwork, and connection. These photos were thoughtfully curated into three striking panels featuring iconic symbols of Singapore, namely Changi Airport Control Tower, Vanda Miss Joaquim, also known as the Singapore orchid, and the Lion Head Symbol. (See Annex A for photos and captions.)

This employee-driven initiative embodies Fujifilm’s corporate purpose and celebrates Singapore’s journey from independence to a global city-state. As the nation enters its next chapter of growth, Fujifilm remains committed to empowering the next generation through cutting-edge technology, strong partnerships, and a shared mission: Giving our world more smiles.

About Fujifilm Group in Singapore

The Fujifilm Group in Singapore comprises five entities, namely FUJIFILM Asia Pacific, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific, and FUJIFILM Electronic Materials (Singapore). Together, they employ over 1,100 people and serve customers across more than 14 Asia Pacific markets.

Annex A



(From left) Mr. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Asia Pacific, Mr. Lim Swee Nian, Senior Vice President of Singapore Economic Development Board, Ms. Chen Yiwen, Vice President, Conglomerates of Singapore Economic Development Board, Mr. Masatsugu Naito, President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific, Mr. Bin Boon Song, Assistant Vice President, Conglomerates Division of Singapore Economic Development Board, Ms. Angela Seet, Senior Manager, Conglomerates Division of Singapore Economic Development Board, Mr. Wee Tee Hsien, Chief Executive Officer of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore

Representatives from Fujifilm with Singapore Economic Development Board at Fujifilm’s special commemorative SG60 event



600 Instax photos curated into three panels that form Singapore’s icons — Changi Airport Control Tower, Vanda Miss Joaquim, and the Lion Head Symbol



Over 720 photos from employees across Fujifilm’s five entities were collected as part of the “Thanks Smile Shot” initiative.