GLODON JOINS PAQS CONGRESS 2025 IN INDONESIA TO CHAMPION THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL CONSTRUCTION AND QUANTITY SURVEYING

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Glodon, a global leader in digital building platform services, is proud to participate in the Pacific Association of Quantity Surveyors (PAQS) Congress 2025, held in Jakarta on August 25–26, 2025.

As the premier international gathering for quantity surveying professionals, the PAQS Congress brings together industry leaders, academics, and practitioners from across Asia and the Western Pacific. For Glodon, this congress is more than an event; it is an opportunity to contribute to the progress of the construction and quantity surveying industry through digital innovation.

During the congress, Kassim Nazirul Fariq Bin Mohd represented Glodon as a keynote speaker, presenting on “Ushering in a Data-Driven Paradigm for Professional Practice through Industrial AI”.

In his presentation, Kassim explained how the integration of AI into professional practice is enabling quantity surveyors and construction professionals to embrace smarter, data-driven approaches that transform project outcomes. The session was well received by attendees, offering a compelling vision of how Industrial AI is not only reshaping workflows but also elevating the role of quantity surveyors as strategic drivers of value in the built environment.

Glodon will also be represented by its senior leadership team at PAQS Congress 2025. The delegation includes Liu Qian, Party Secretary, Director, and Senior Vice President of Glodon; Wataru Matsumoto, Vice President of Glodon Company Limited and Managing Director of Glodon Asia Group; Lei Peng, Vice President of Glodon Company Limited; and Florentia Edrea, Country Director of Glodon Indonesia. Their presence reflects Glodon’s strong commitment to engaging with the global quantity surveying community and contributing to the advancement of digital construction in the region.

At its exhibition booth, Glodon showcased the latest digital solutions, shared global case studies, and connected directly with professionals eager to embrace digital transformation. The booth will also serve as a space to connect, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration with industry peers.

“We believe 2025 will be the year when AI truly delivers value for the construction industry. At Glodon, our focus is to create domain-specific intelligence that solves real challenges for quantity surveyors and builders. By combining deep industry expertise with practical innovation, we aim to deliver measurable outcomes and accelerate digital transformation across the built environment,” said Liu Qian.

With Indonesia as the host, the PAQS Congress 2025 highlights the region’s growing influence in shaping the future of the built environment. Glodon is excited to be part of this important momentum, standing alongside the global QS community to push forward innovation, collaboration, and the digital future of construction.

For a deeper dive into the industry’s AI, explore Glodon’s Construction Enterprises’ AI Initiatives White Paper, a comprehensive roadmap for the industry’s AI journey: https://lnkd.in/eU5n256X