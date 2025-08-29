“JIUJIANG: THE ESSENCE OF CHINESE LANDSCAPES” 2025 Jiujiang Cultural & Tourism arrives in Singapore

JIUJIANG, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 29 August, “JIUJIANG: THE ESSENCE OF CHINESE LANDSCAPES” 2025 Jiujiang Cultural & Tourism Singapore Roadshow took place at Orchard Hotel. Present were Wang Jianxin, Party Secretary & Director of Jiujiang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism; Shi Lan, Party Secretary & Director of Jiujiang Municipal Commerce Bureau; Xiao Fangmin, President of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS); Kuang Rongfa, Director of Lushan Municipal Bureau; Wu Shuguang, Director of Lushan West Sea Bureau; Deng Feng, Party Secretary of Yongxiu County Bureau; and over 100 representatives from scenic spots, travel agencies and media of both sides.

In his address, Wang Jianxin noted that Singapore and Jiujiang, both thriving on water and commerce, share time-honoured ties. Jiujiang Party Secretary Liu Wenhua has led several delegations to Singapore, while the Singapore Consul-General in Xiamen has praised Jiujiang’s location and business climate. He invited Singapore visitors to fly direct to Nanchang Changbei Airport and “start from Singapore, relax in Xunyang”.

Xiao Fangmin responded by pledging deeper two-way visitor exchanges.

During the presentations, Kuang Rongfa showcased the UNESCO World Cultural Landscape of Lushan through five “Yōu” themes (history, culture, scenery, lifestyle and serenity). Wu Shuguang unveiled Lushan West Sea’s thousand-island vistas, wellness retreats, water sports and intangible-heritage experiences. Deng Feng highlighted Yongxiu’s Poyang Lake wetlands—”painted lakes and a kingdom of migratory birds”. A bespoke Jiujiang itinerary video for the Singapore market premiered simultaneously.

Duck & Tour (Singapore) signed with Jiangxi Yuanda International Travel, and Hong Thai Travel (Singapore) with China Travel Service Jiujiang. The agreements mark Jiujiang’s deeper entry into the Southeast Asian market and lay a solid foundation for Belt-and-Road win-win tourism cooperation.