Lanvin Group Reports H1 2025 Revenue of €133 Million Operational Discipline and Early Recovery Momentum Set Foundation for Growth in H2

Group revenue was €133 million in H1 2025, down 22% versus H1 2024, reflecting industry-wide softness in the global luxury sector and the Group’s strategic repositioning. Despite these headwinds, disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies have supported resilience and positioned the Group for recovery.

Gross profit margin stood at 54% with Q2 showing early signs of improvement as prior season inventory is cleared and efficiency programs across all brands take effect.

Brand highlights include resilient EMEA retail and a strong rebound in North America e-commerce at Lanvin, 14% wholesale growth at Wolford, and continued strength at St. John with a stable 69% gross margin.

e-commerce at Lanvin, 14% wholesale growth at Wolford, and continued strength at St. John with a stable 69% gross margin. Exciting creative momentum lies ahead with Peter Copping at Lanvin and Paul Andrew at Sergio Rossi, alongside milestone celebrations such as Wolford’s 75th anniversary and Caruso’s expanding wholesale presence.

at Lanvin and at Sergio Rossi, alongside milestone celebrations such as Wolford’s 75th anniversary and Caruso’s expanding wholesale presence. Group-wide priorities in H2 2025 include continued refining the retail footprint and driving operational efficiencies; elevating product assortments; launching targeted marketing campaigns and strengthening wholesale partnerships.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the “Group”), a global luxury fashion group with Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John and Caruso in its portfolio of brands, today announced its unaudited results for the first half of 2025. Despite ongoing industry-wide pressures, the Group delivered performance underpinned by strong cost discipline, operational efficiency, and visible signs of recovery in the second quarter.

Group revenue for H1 2025 was €133 million, reflecting a 22% year-on-year decline, largely driven by softer wholesale in EMEA, cautious consumer sentiment in Greater China, and a broader luxury market slowdown, with the Group’s proactive decision to advance its strategic repositioning across geography and product assortment. Despite these transitional conditions, the Group delivered gross profit of €72 million with a margin of 54%, supported by disciplined inventory management during the creative transition and ongoing cost efficiencies. While contribution profit remained under pressure, proactive overhead reductions and more targeted marketing investments helped to partially offset the impact, laying groundwork for improved performance in the second half.

Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said: “Despite a challenging luxury market in the first half, we remained disciplined in cost management and strategic streamlining, responsive to market dynamics, and steadfast in our commitment to unlocking the long-term potential of our brands. With new creative leadership and continued investment in product innovation, we are well positioned to capture opportunities as the market environment improves.”

Andy Lew, Executive President of Lanvin Group, said: “In the first half, our focus was on operational discipline and laying the foundation for future growth. With fresh creative direction across our houses, supported by targeted marketing and refined channel strategies, we expect to build brand momentum and increase consumer engagement in the second half. We remain agile and execution-focused as we strengthen brand desirability and prepare for recovery.”

Review of the First Half 2025 Results

Lanvin Group Revenue by Brand € in Thousands, unless otherwise noted 2023 2024 2025 2024H1

vs

2023H1 2025H1

vs

2024H1 23 H1 –25

H1 CAGR H1 H1 H1 Lanvin 57,052 48,272 27,932 -15.4 % -42.1 % -30.0 % Wolford 58,802 42,594 32,985 -27.6 % -22.6 % -25.1 % St. John 46,663 39,981 39,654 -14.3 % -0.8 % -7.8 % Sergio Rossi 33,019 20,404 15,314 -38.2 % -24.9 % -31.9 % Caruso 19,926 19,734 17,627 -1.0 % -10.7 % -5.9 % Total Brand 215,462 170,985 133,512 -20.6 % -21.9 % -21.3 % Eliminations -925 -9 -117 NM NM NM Total Group 214,537 170,976 133,395 -20.3 % -22.0 % -21.1 %

Lanvin Group Consolidated P&L

€ in Thousands, unless otherwise

noted 2023 2024 2025 H1 % H1 % H1 % Revenue 214,537 100.0 % 170,976 100.0 % 133,395 100.0 % Gross profit 125,454 58.5 % 98,378 57.5 % 71,905 53.9 % Contribution profit 14,854 6.9 % -7,213 -4.2 % -15,188 -11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA -40,916 -19.1 % -42,111 -24.6 % -51,930 -38.9 %

Selected Highlights

Disciplined cost containment: Despite the decline in Group revenue, gross profit margin compressed by only 364 bps, reflecting the impact of swift, company-wide cost optimization measures. Since H1 2023, G&A expenses have been reduced by 35% at St. John, 27% at Wolford, and 25% at Sergio Rossi. The retail network optimization program launched in 2024 continues to advance, delivering tangible efficiencies and strengthening the Group’s operational foundation.

St. John resilience: St. John delivered stable performance in H1 2025 despite a volatile luxury environment, reflecting the benefits of strategic transformation initiatives undertaken in recent years. Revenue remained nearly flat, supported by 4% growth in its core North America market and an 11% increase in wholesale through key account partnerships. With a strong gross margin of 69% and consistent full-price sell-through, St. John demonstrated the resilience and strengthened foundation achieved through these efforts amid broader market softness.

New leadership positions: Andy Lew, CEO of St. John, was appointed Executive President of Lanvin Group in January 2025. In his new role, he is driving the establishment of a second company headquarters in Europe to streamline operations and strengthen global management capabilities. At the brand level, leadership team have also been reinforced with numbers of key appointments, including a new deputy CEO at Wolford and the addition of a Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Merchandising Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at St. John, positioning the brands for their next phase of growth.

Q2 improvements across brands: Lanvin and Sergio Rossi achieved a strong quarter-over-quarter rebound across both retail and e-commerce, highlighting early signs of renewed consumer traction. Wolford reported a significant improvement in Q2 margins, supported by disciplined inventory management and cost savings, making continued recovery from last year’s logistics disruption. St. John sustained its solid momentum throughout the period.

Artistic direction: Peter Copping debuted as Lanvin’s artistic director at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an elegant, archival-inspired Autumn/Winter 2025 collection that featured Art Deco motifs, metallic pieces, and menswear: signalling a revival of the house’s heritage-driven identity. Paul Andrew’s first Sergio Rossi collection also launches in H2 2025. Both are expected to reinvigorate brand momentum.

Review of First Half 2025 Financials

Revenue

For H1 2025, the Group generated revenue of €133 million, a 22% decrease year-over-year. The decline was driven by global luxury market softness, strategic repositioning of DTC channels, and weaker wholesale demand in EMEA. DTC revenue fell 23% and Wholesale declined 22%, reflecting the combined effects of cautious retailer buying patterns and slower traffic in key luxury markets.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was €72 million, representing a margin of 54%, compared to 58% in H1 2024. The decrease reflected sell-through of prior-season inventory with creative transition, underutilization of production capacity, and product mix changes. While all brands took steps to improve sell-through and manage inventory levels, these efforts were outweighed by the industry-wide headwinds faced in the period.

Contribution Profit

Contribution profit was -€15 million in the first half, reflecting the impact of lower revenue and gross margin compression. Since 2024, the Group has rolled out comprehensive cost discipline measures across its brands, including tighter control of marketing spend and reallocation of resources toward higher-return initiatives. These actions have helped to partially mitigate the topline pressure and strengthen the foundation for improved profitability going forward.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was -€52 million in H1 2025, compared with -€42 million in the prior-year period. The decline primarily reflected lower gross profit, though disciplined cost management helped limit further downside. At the same time, the Group continued to invest in creative initiatives—including design, fabric development, prototyping, and sampling of new collections at Lanvin and Sergio Rossi. These forward-looking investments, together with ongoing cost discipline, reinforce brand equity and competitiveness, positioning the Group to capture market share and enhance profitability as market conditions stabilize.

Results by Segment

Lanvin:

Lanvin’s revenue in H1 2025 reflected a transition period, declining 42% year-over-year, as wholesale clients in EMEA anticipated the debut of Peter Copping’s first collection, combined with a generally cautious industry sentiment. Retail sales in EMEA remained highly resilient, while APAC retail progressed in line with strategic refocusing, and North America e-commerce delivered a strong rebound following the successful launch of the Marketplace model.

Gross margin contracted by 366 basis points, largely due to product mix, challenging market conditions, and the ongoing retail network optimization. Despite revenue decline, contribution profit demonstrated the benefits of disciplined cost control while the brand continued to invest in Peter’s upcoming debut.

For the second half, Lanvin will launch an integrated marketing campaign for Peter’s highly anticipated collection, refresh in-store visual merchandising, host targeted clienteling events to drive traffic and continue to reinvest efficiencies into flagship locations and digital channel partnerships.

Wolford:

Wolford recorded a 23% decline in revenue year-over-year, reflecting the lingering effects of the prior year’s logistics transition. The wholesale channel delivered robust 14% growth, supported by a sharpened focus on partnerships, while DTC trends reflected the planned rightsizing of the retail network.

Gross margin was impacted by lower production absorption and targeted inventory clearance to strengthen stock health. At the same time, G&A expenses were reduced by 18% compared to the prior period, highlighting Wolford’s strong commitment to operational discipline.

In the second half, under the leadership of new deputy CEO Marco Pozzo, Wolford will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a major brand push, focused on optimizing product assortment, highlighting hero products, and advancing supply chain transformation. The brand will also explore expansion opportunities in high-potential markets, particularly the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Sergio Rossi:

Sergio Rossi’s revenue decreased 25%, with DTC down 21% and Wholesale down 33%, as customers awaited the arrival of Paul Andrew’s debut collection in the second half. Gross margin softened by 9%, due to product mix change and lower production utilization.

2025 Q2 delivered encouraging signs of recovery, with retail sales up 17% and e-commerce up 10% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting the benefits of channel optimization initiative. Contribution profit margin contracted due to lower revenue, though effective cost control partially offset the impact.

Looking ahead to H2, Sergio Rossi will accelerate wholesale expansion through new partnerships, continue to enhance operational efficiency and reinvigorate its brand image with the launch of Paul Andrew’s debut collections while strengthening its presence in core markets.

St. John:

St. John delivered a stable performance in H1 2025, with revenue broadly flat despite a challenging luxury environment. Its revenue in North America grew 4%, underscoring the brand’s strength in its core market, while wholesale revenue increased 11% on the back of strategic key account partnerships. The brand maintained a strong 69% gross margin, supported by consistent full-price sell-through and growth from the wholesale model with Nordstrom.

Contribution profit margin was stable at 11%. For the second half of 2025, St. John will continue refining its key channels to improve conversion, stimulate e-commerce with newly onboarded talent, enhance product design and merchandising processes, and optimize supplier mix.

Caruso:

Caruso’s revenue declined 11%, primarily due to a temporary slowdown in its Maisons business, reflecting a broader reset phase in the luxury market accompanied by delivery schedule shifts, and related production adjustments. The proprietary Caruso brand showed continued growth, supported by demand for its ready-to-wear offerings.

Gross margin remained resilient at 29% with contribution profit showing a slight decrease despite the market headwinds. For the remainder of 2025, Caruso will support the relaunch of select AAA Maison lines through collaborations with their new creative directors, expand wholesale accounts in growth markets, and continue optimizing its cost structure to improve operational efficiency.

2025 Full-Year Outlook

The Group expects ongoing market challenges in H2 2025 but will remain firmly focused on cost efficiency and targeted brand investment. Strategic initiatives already in progress include optimizing the retail footprint, enhancing operational efficiencies, elevating product assortments, launching high-impact marketing campaigns, and strengthening wholesale partnerships. These actions are beginning to deliver encouraging results, with their impact expected to become more pronounced in the second half of the year. Lanvin and Sergio Rossi will harness the momentum of their new creative leadership to drive these initiatives forward, while St. John, Wolford, and Caruso continue to refine channel strategies and expand their presence in key markets.

Note: All % changes are calculated on an actual currency exchange rate basis.

Note: This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as Contribution Profit, Contribution Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Profit, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (“Adjusted EBIT”), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Please see Use of Non-IFRS Financial Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.

Semi-Annual Report

Our semi-annual report, including the interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025, can be downloaded from the Company’s investor relations website (ir.lanvin-group.com) under the section Financials / SEC Filings, or from the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Conference Call

As previously announced, today at 8:00AM EST/8:00PM CST/2:00PM CET, Lanvin Group will host a conference call to discuss its results for the first half of 2025 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the “Events” tab of the Group’s investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

All participants who would like to join the conference call must pre-register using the link provided below. Once the registration is complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call starts.

A recorded webcast of the conference call and a slide presentation will also be available on the Group’s investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘LANV’. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as Contribution Profit, Contribution Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Profit, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (“Adjusted EBIT”), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS counterparts are included in the Appendix to this communication. Lanvin Group believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing Lanvin Group’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Lanvin Group’s non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Lanvin Group does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses, income and tax liabilities that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Lanvin Group’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgements by Lanvin Group about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, Lanvin Group presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results.

Appendix

Lanvin Group Consolidated Income Statement (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Lanvin Group Consolidated P&L 2023 2024 2025 H1 % H1 % H1 % Revenue 214,537 100.0 % 170,976 100.0 % 133,395 100.0 % Cost of sales -89,083 -41.5 % -72,598 -42.5 % -61,490 -46.1 % Gross Profit 125,454 58.5 % 98,378 57.5 % 71,905 53.9 % Marketing and selling expenses -110,600 -51.6 % -105,591 -61.8 % -87,093 -65.3 % General and administrative expenses -76,544 -35.7 % -58,065 -34.0 % -56,754 -42.5 % Other operating income and expenses -7,960 -3.7 % 5,457 3.2 % -8,789 -6.6 % Loss from operations before non-underlying items -69,650 -32.5 % -59,821 -35.0 % -80,731 -60.5 % Non-underlying items 9,666 4.5 % 3,143 1.8 % 6,545 4.9 % Loss from operations -59,984 -28.0 % -56,678 -33.1 % -74,186 -55.6 % Finance cost – net -11,970 -5.6 % -13,187 -7.7 % -12,806 -9.6 % Loss before income tax -71,954 -33.5 % -69,865 -40.9 % -86,992 -65.2 % Income tax (expenses) / benefits -271 -0.1 % 489 0.3 % 208 0.2 % Loss for the period -72,225 -33.7 % -69,376 -40.6 % -86,784 -65.1 % Contribution Profit (1) 14,854 6.9 % -7,213 -4.2 % -15,188 -11.4 % Adjusted Operating Profit (1) -61,690 -28.8 % -65,278 -38.2 % -71,942 -53.9 % Adjusted EBIT (1) -67,679 -31.5 % -58,994 -34.5 % -80,494 -60.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) -40,916 -19.1 % -42,111 -24.6 % -51,930 -38.9 %

Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet 2024 2025 FY H1 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 213,501 211,978 Goodwill 38,115 38,115 Property, plant and equipment 39,440 33,976 Right-of-use assets 131,597 112,036 Deferred income tax assets 11,598 11,788 Other non-current assets 14,869 11,953 449,120 419,846 Current assets Inventories 89,712 74,016 Trade receivables 28,099 23,943 Other current assets 29,112 37,756 Cash and bank balances 18,043 29,723 164,966 165,438 Total Assets 614,086 585,284 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 25,222 10,266 Non-current lease liabilities 117,966 100,294 Non-current provisions 3,560 3,187 Employee benefits 17,240 17,414 Deferred income tax liabilities 51,390 51,422 Other non-current liabilities 16,005 34,510 231,383 217,093 Current liabilities Trade payables 80,424 56,497 Current borrowings 158,540 258,561 Current lease liabilities 36,106 32,669 Current provisions 1,524 1,304 Other current liabilities 139,020 126,980 415,614 476,011 Total Liabilities 646,997 693,104 Net assets -32,911 -107,820 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital *(2) *(2) Treasury shares -46,576 *(2) Other reserves 779,356 725,291 Accumulated losses -737,186 -810,340 -4,406 -85,049 Non- controlling interests -28,505 -22,771 Total Deficits -32,911 -107,820

Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow 2023 2024 2025 H1 H1 H1 Net cash used in operating activities -58,118 -33,483 -69,501 Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities -28,531 -3,780 1,879 Net cash flows generated from financing activities 26,396 26,646 80,333 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -60,253 -10,617 12,711 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period 91,749 27,850 18,043 Effect of foreign exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents -649 646 -1,031 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of the period 30,847 17,879 29,723

Lanvin Brand Key Financials(3) (€ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Lanvin Brand Key

Financials 2023 2024 2025 24 H1

v 23 H1 25 H

v 24 H1 23 H1 – 25 H1 CAGR H1 % H1 % H1 % Key Financials on P&L Revenues 57,052 100.0 % 48,272 100.0 % 27,932 100.0 % -15.4 % -42.1 % -30.0 % Gross Profit 31,959 56.0 % 28,004 58.0 % 15,182 54.4 % Selling and

distribution

expenses -36,793 -64.5 % -37,389 -77.5 % -27,504 -98.5 % Contribution Profit

(1) -4,834 -8.5 % -9,385 -19.4 % -12,322 -44.1 % Revenues by Geography EMEA 29,443 51.6 % 23,154 48.0 % 12,222 43.8 % -21.4 % -47.2 % -35.6 % North America 13,195 23.1 % 11,981 24.8 % 8,608 30.8 % -9.2 % -28.2 % -19.2 % Greater China 11,092 19.4 % 9,527 19.7 % 3,778 13.5 % -14.1 % -60.3 % -41.6 % Other 3,322 5.8 % 3,610 7.5 % 3,324 11.9 % 8.7 % -7.9 % 0.0 % Revenues by Channel DTC 26,780 46.9 % 24,072 49.9 % 15,846 56.7 % -10.1 % -34.2 % -23.1 % Wholesale 23,022 40.4 % 17,639 36.5 % 6,737 24.1 % -23.4 % -61.8 % -45.9 % Other 7,250 12.7 % 6,561 13.6 % 5,349 19.2 % -9.5 % -18.5 % -14.1 %

Wolford Brand Key Financials(3) (€ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Wolford Brand Key

Financials 2023 2024 2025 24 H1

v 23 H1 25 H1

v 24 H1 23 H1 – 25 H1 CAGR H1 % H1 % H1 % Key Financials on P&L Revenues 58,802 100.0 % 42,594 100.0 % 32,985 100.0 % -27.6 % -22.6 % -25.1 % Gross Profit 42,062 71.5 % 26,795 62.9 % 18,504 56.1 % Selling and

distribution

expenses -38,128 -64.8 % -34,916 -82.0 % -27,999 -84.9 % Contribution Profit

(1) 3,934 6.7 % -8,121 -19.1 % -9,495 -28.8 % Revenues by Geography EMEA 40,083 68.2 % 26,453 62.1 % 21,179 64.2 % -34.0 % -19.9 % -27.3 % North America 14,224 24.2 % 12,747 29.9 % 8,756 26.5 % -10.4 % -31.3 % -21.5 % Greater China 4,107 7.0 % 3,274 7.7 % 2,829 8.6 % -20.3 % -13.6 % -17.0 % Other 388 0.7 % 120 0.3 % 220 0.7 % -69.1 % 83.3 % -24.7 % Revenues by Channel DTC 39,453 67.1 % 33,812 79.4 % 21,940 66.5 % -14.3 % -35.1 % -25.4 % Wholesale 18,665 31.7 % 8,715 20.5 % 9,946 30.2 % -53.3 % 14.1 % -27.0 % Other 684 1.2 % 67 0.2 % 1,099 3.3 % -90.2 % NM NM

Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials(3) (€ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Sergio Rossi Brand

Key Financials 2023 2024 2025 24 H1

v 23 H1 25 H1

v 24 H1 23 H1 – 25 H1 CAGR H1 % H1 % H1 % Key Financials on P&L Revenues 33,019 100.0 % 20,404 100.0 % 15,314 100.0 % -38.2 % -24.9 % -31.9 % Gross Profit 17,135 51.9 % 10,218 50.1 % 6,255 40.8 % Selling and

distribution

expenses -11,355 -34.4 % -9,490 -46.5 % -7,755 -50.6 % Contribution Profit

(1) 5,780 17.5 % 728 3.6 % -1,500 -9.8 % Revenues by Geography EMEA 18,509 56.0 % 9,528 46.7 % 7,150 46.7 % -48.5 % -25.0 % -37.8 % North America 846 2.6 % 281 1.4 % 56 0.4 % -66.8 % -80.1 % -74.3 % Greater China 6,350 19.2 % 4,174 20.5 % 2,734 17.9 % -34.3 % -34.5 % -34.4 % Other 7,315 22.2 % 6,420 31.5 % 5,374 35.1 % -12.2 % -16.3 % -14.3 % Revenues by Channel DTC 16,847 51.0 % 13,976 68.5 % 11,005 71.9 % -17.0 % -21.3 % -19.2 % Wholesale 16,172 49.0 % 6,428 31.5 % 4,308 28.1 % -60.3 % -33.0 % -48.4 % Other 0 0.0 % 0 0.0 % 0 0.0 % NM NM NM

St. John Brand Key Financials(3) (€ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) St. John Brand Key

Financials 2023 2024 2025 24 H1

v 23 H1 25 H1

v 24 H1 23 H1– 25 H1 CAGR % H1 % % H1 % Key Financials on P&L Revenues 46,663 100.0 % 39,981 100.0 % 39,654 100.0 % -14.3 % -0.8 % -7.8 % Gross Profit 29,024 62.2 % 27,696 69.3 % 27,251 68.7 % Selling and

distribution

expenses -23,719 -50.8 % -23,036 -57.6 % -22,781 -57.4 % Contribution Profit

(1) 5,305 11.4 % 4,660 11.7 % 4,470 11.3 % Revenues by Geography EMEA 731 1.6 % 299 0.7 % 176 0.4 % -59.1 % -41.1 % -50.9 % North America 41,585 89.1 % 37,316 93.3 % 38,737 97.7 % -10.3 % 3.8 % -3.5 % Greater China 4,251 9.1 % 2,247 5.6 % 653 1.6 % -47.1 % -70.9 % -60.8 % Other 95 0.2 % 119 0.3 % 87 0.2 % 24.8 % -26.9 % -4.3 % Revenues by Channel DTC 37,760 80.9 % 32,161 80.4 % 31,011 78.2 % -14.8 % -3.6 % -9.4 % Wholesale 8,828 18.9 % 7,704 19.3 % 8,555 21.6 % -12.7 % 11.0 % -1.6 % Other 75 0.2 % 116 0.3 % 87 0.2 % 55.3 % -25.0 % 7.7 %

Caruso Brand Key Financials(3) (€ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Caruso Brand Key

Financials 2023 2024 2025 24 H1

v 23 H1 25 H1

v 24 H1 23 H1 – 25 H1 CAGR H1 % H1 % H1 % Key Financials on P&L Revenues 19,926 100.0 % 19,734 100.0 % 17,627 100.0 % -1.0 % -10.7 % -5.9 % Gross Profit 5,233 26.3 % 5,724 29.0 % 5,082 28.8 % Selling and

distribution

expenses -842 -4.2 % -936 -4.7 % -1,108 -6.3 % Contribution Profit

(1) 4,391 22.0 % 4,788 24.3 % 3,974 22.5 % Revenues by Geography EMEA 16,260 81.6 % 16,795 85.1 % 15,037 85.3 % 3.3 % -10.5 % -3.8 % North America 2,674 13.4 % 2,003 10.1 % 2,147 12.2 % -25.1 % 7.2 % -10.4 % Greater China 32 0.2 % 18 0.1 % 6 0.0 % -43.4 % -66.7 % -56.7 % Other 960 4.8 % 918 4.7 % 436 2.5 % -4.4 % -52.5 % -32.6 % Revenues by Channel DTC 0 0.0 % 31 0.2 % 63 0.4 % NM NM NM Wholesale 19,926 100.0 % 19,703 99.8 % 17,563 99.6 % -1.1 % -10.9 % -6.1 % Other 0 0.0 % 0 0.0 % 0 0.0 % NM NM NM

Lanvin Group Brand Footprint DOS by Brand Jun 2024 Dec 2024 Jun 2025 DOS (4) DOS (4) DOS (4) Lanvin 37 33 29 Wolford 140 112 97 St. John 42 37 35 Sergio Rossi 47 43 37 Caruso 0 0 0 Total 266 225 198

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Reconciliation of Contribution Profit 2023 2024 2025 H1 H1 H1 Revenue 214,537 170,976 133,395 Cost of sales -89,083 -72,598 -61,490 Gross Profit 125,454 98,378 71,905 Marketing and selling expenses -110,600 -105,591 -87,093 Contribution Profit (1) 14,854 -7,213 -15,188 General and administrative expenses -76,544 -58,065 -56,754 Adjusted Operating Profit (1) -61,690 -65,278 -71,942

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT 2023 2024 2025 H1 H1 H1 Loss for the period -72,225 -69,376 -86,784 Add / (Deduct) the impact of: Income tax expenses 271 -489 -208 Finance cost—net 11,970 13,187 12,806 Non-underlying items -9,666 -3,143 -6,545 Loss from operations before non-underlying items -69,650 -59,821 -80,731 Add / (Deduct) the impact of: Share based compensation 1,971 827 237 Adjusted EBIT (1) -67,679 -58,994 -80,494

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 2023 2024 2025 H1 H1 H1 Loss from operations before non-underlying items -69,650 -59,821 -80,731 D&A post IFRS16 21,518 22,456 21,311 Provision and impairment losses -3,241 -2,220 -3,049 FX losses / (gain) 8,486 -3,353 10,302 Share based compensation 1,971 827 237 Adjusted EBITDA (1) -40,916 -42,111 -51,930

Note: (1) These are Non-IFRS Financial Measures and will be mentioned throughout this communication. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition. (2) The amount less than Euro 1,000 is indicated with “*”. (3) Brand-level results are presented exclusive of eliminations. Numbers may not sum precisely due to rounding. (4) DOS refers to Directly Operated Stores which include boutiques, outlets, concession shop-in-shops and pop-up stores.

