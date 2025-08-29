New RPG “Chaos Zero Nightmare” Surpasses 1 Million Pre-Registrations OST Cover Song Contest Held

Global pre-registrations have exceeded 1 million, drawing attention with its unique world and combat system using “cards”

Various in-game rewards will be distributed based on the total number of pre-registrations, with the 4-star character “Amir” awarded upon reaching 2 million

The Cover Song Contest with a total prize pool of 2,500 USD is accepting submissions until November 1st … Limited Playtest also scheduled

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Wednesday the 29th, Smilegate announced that global pre-registrations for its upcoming RPG “Chaos Zero Nightmare” (henceforth CZN), developed by Super Creative and serviced by Smilegate, have surpassed 1 million participants. Smilegate also announced plans to host an OST Cover Song Contest and a limited playtest.



CZN has surpassed 1 million pre-registrations, achieving the milestone in just about a month since pre-registration began on July 10th. Set in a dark world where humanity has been overtaken by a chaotic entity known as “Chaos,” CZN has drawn attention with its unique card-based combat system and emerged as one of the most anticipated titles of the second half of the year.

Smilegate will reward players with various in-game items as total pre-registrations reach certain milestones. If total pre-registrations surpass 2 million, all players will receive the 4-star character “Amir” as a reward.

To celebrate surpassing 1 million pre-registrations, Smilegate also released a celebratory illustration by well-known subculture artist KREN on its official social media channels.

An OST cover song contest with a total prize pool of 2,500 USD (approximately 3,500,000 KRW) will also be held, with submissions open until the coming November 1st. To participate, players must follow CZN’s official Twitter account and upload a video of themselves covering either the English or Japanese version of “OVER//RIDE” to their own account. The grand prize winner will receive 2 million KRW, with additional cash prizes awarded to the Excellence Award winners and Popularity Award winners. Notably, two participants will be selected to receive special merchandise, along with special messages, signed by Mori Calliope and Nerissa Ravencroft.

On the 22nd, Smilegate announced through a notice that it would be hosting a Limited Playtest for players. Further details on the Limited Playtest will be provided at a later date.

Kim Joo Hyung, Head of Business at Smilegate, stated, “Thanks to our players’ tremendous interest and support, pre-registrations have surpassed 1 million. We are sincerely grateful. As we head toward launch, we will do our utmost to deliver the title we have prepared for so long at its very best. We also ask for your participation in the Limited Playtest, for which we will share further details soon.”

For more information on Chaos Zero Nightmare, visit the official channels on X and YouTube, as well as Stove’s official site (https://chaoszeronightmare.onstove.com/en).