NX Hong Kong Awards Scholarships to Local Vocational School Students

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (H.K.) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX Hong Kong”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a scholarship award ceremony for students of the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education on Tuesday, June 10, at NX Hong Kong’s headquarters.

The Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education is a vocational school affiliated with the Vocational Training Council, an agency of the HK SAR Government, and all students there take logistics-related courses (including courses on air cargo management and global logistics).

NX Hong Kong has been offering a scholarship program since 2010 to promote the development of talented human resources. This year, four students were selected as award recipients and presented with certificates of commendation and scholarships. President Aldo Soprani expressed his hopes for the students’ future, saying: “By supporting bright, hardworking students like you, I hope each of you will be able to fully demonstrate your potential and make significant contributions to society in the future.”

The NX Group will continue positively engaging in social contribution activities in the East Asian region to help develop human resources who can contribute to the logistics industry.

