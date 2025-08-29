The first 1-million-kilowatt-level photovoltaic power generation project of the Wuzhong Power Grid was successfully connected to the grid

WUZHONG, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 27, the first inverter of the inaugural 1-million-kilowatt photovoltaic power generation project under the Wuzhong Power Grid — the Wuzhong 65th Photovoltaic Power Station — was successfully connected to the grid. This photovoltaic project, invested in and constructed by Xiangtou New Energy (Ningxia) Co., Ltd., is located in the southwest of Hongshibao District, Wuzhong City. As a key achievement of energy cooperation between the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Hunan Province, it represents a significant and milestone-driven advancement for the Wuzhong Power Grid in the field of new energy.

State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has actively innovated its service mechanisms by implementing a “proactive intervention and full-chain collaboration” service model. From the review of the project’s access system to the professional meetings held prior to grid connection, the company provided comprehensive problem-solving support and professional training. Additionally, a dedicated joint service team was established, a detailed Gantt chart outlining the grid connection progress was developed, and list-based management practices were implemented to ensure the safe and efficient integration of the photovoltaic power generation project into the grid.

As of the present date, the installed new energy capacity within the Wuzhong Power Grid has surpassed 14.3 million kilowatts, accounting for 71.86% of the total installed power generation capacity of the grid. The successful operation of the Wuzhong 65th Photovoltaic Power Station is expected to further optimize the energy structure of the Wuzhong Power Grid, enhance the stability of regional power supply, and increase the proportion of clean energy. This development will significantly contribute to achieving the “dual carbon” goals and plays a crucial role in promoting the green and sustainable development of the local economy.

By the end of December 2025, the Wuzhong Power Grid is projected to add 2.15 million kilowatts of new energy capacity and 1.01 million kilowatts / 2.22 million kilowatt-hours of new energy storage capacity. State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to refine its “one-stop” grid connection services, actively promote the deep integration of energy storage with clean energy sources such as photovoltaic and wind power, accelerate the demonstration and application of the “new energy + energy storage” model, and contribute meaningfully to the construction of a new type of power system centered on new energy.