United Imaging Healthcare Reports 2025H1 Financial Results: Achieves Record Revenue in Overseas market

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging Healthcare (SSE: 688271), a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has released its financial results for the first half of 2025, maintaining steady growth. The company’s revenue and net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders after deducting non-recurring profit or loss reached CNY 6.02 billion and 0.97 billion for 2025H1, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.79% and 21.01% respectively.

The company’s revenue growth was primarily fueled by continuous launch of innovative high-end products, now widely recognized in the market, alongside the expansion in overseas markets and the growth of service revenues. In the first half of 2025, overseas revenue reached CNY 1.14 billion and service revenue reached CNY 0.82 billion, accounting for 18.99% and 13.56% of total revenue respectively, both reaching record highs.

R&D investment plays a pivotal role in driving innovation. In the first half of 2025, United Imaging Healthcare’s R&D investment reached CNY 1.14 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.09%, primarily allocated to next-generation platform technology and innovations in core products.

As of the date of this report, the company had introduced over 140 innovative products globally, of which 53 were cleared by the U.S. FDA through the 510(k) process and 57 were CE certified under MDR/MDD. The company is accelerating the commercial deployment of its AI-enabled products, with FDA-authorized AI medical equipment exceeding 20, including uCT ATLAS Astound, uMI Panorama, uMI Panvivo, uMR Jupiter, uMR Omega and uMR 680.

Multiple globally impactful products were launched in the first half of the year. uMR Ultra enables high-clarity soft-tissue diagnostics through real-time high-definition imaging. uCT SiriuX (not yet cleared or approved by the FDA or CE marked for commercial use) provides a proprietary dual-wide gantry architecture. uAngio AVIVA received FDA clearance, featuring industry-first intelligent voice-assist technology for hands-free operation during procedures.

The global medical equipment industry continues to expand. The company’s overseas orders maintained robust growth particularly in premium and innovative products during the first half of 2025.

In North America, United Imaging Healthcare’s premium imaging equipment have covered over 70% of U.S. states, accumulating more than 400 installations by the end of 2025H1.

In Europe, United Imaging Healthcare has successfully delivered a significant number of high-end medical equipment and established a strong market presence in over 20 countries, including UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Greece, Romania, and Hungary.

In Asia-Pacific and Latin America, United Imaging Healthcare achieved key breakthroughs and landmark installations. Notably, the company secured a major account and deployed systems at Singapore General Hospital, which is ranked first in Asia and ninth worldwide.

Looking ahead, United Imaging Healthcare will continue to expand its global presence, accelerating the delivery of premium medical equipment. At the same time, the company will strengthen its AI innovation to drive the intelligent and precision transformation of medical imaging equipment, providing more efficient and accurate solutions for the global healthcare industry.