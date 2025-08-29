World Beach Day: Agoda’s Guide to Asia’s Best-Kept Beach Secrets

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With World Beach Day coming up on 1 September 2025, digital travel platform Agoda invites travelers to dive into some of Asia’s most stunning yet lesser-known beach destinations. From soaking up the sun, splashing into adventure, or simply enjoying the calming rhythm of the waves, these hidden paradises offer something for everyone—from solo wanderers to couples and families.

Beaches remain among the most sought-after travel destinations, offering an irresistible combination of tranquility and excitement. Whether it’s unwinding on soft sands, exploring vibrant marine ecosystems, enjoying thrilling water sports or sampling fresh coastal cuisine, these sandy havens cater to a wide range of interests that promise unforgettable experiences.

Agoda has curated a list of six hidden beach gems across Asia that are sure to make waves on any traveler’s bucket list:

1. Con Dao Islands, Vietnam

Tucked away off Vietnam’s southern coast, the Con Dao Islands are a treasure trove of pristine beaches, lush forests, and rich history. Known for their crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs, these islands are a diver’s dream. Visitors can also explore the islands’ national park, home to rare wildlife, or learn about their fascinating past at the Con Dao Museum.

2. Ko Lipe, Thailand

Dubbed the “Maldives of Thailand,” Ko Lipe is a small island with big charm. Its powdery white sands and turquoise waters are perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, or simply lounging with a coconut in hand. Don’t miss the vibrant Walking Street, where you can sample local delicacies and shop for handmade souvenirs.

3. Amami Oshima, Japan

For those seeking a unique blend of beach and culture, Amami Oshima is a must-visit. This Japanese island boasts secluded beaches framed by lush mangroves and dramatic cliffs. Visitors can try their hand at traditional crafts, explore the island’s rich music heritage, or indulge in local specialties like keihan (chicken rice).

4. Langkawi, Malaysia

Langkawi, an archipelago of 99 islands, is a paradise for nature lovers. Beyond its stunning beaches, visitors can explore lush rainforests, take a cable car ride for panoramic views, or visit the iconic Sky Bridge. Langkawi’s duty-free status also makes it a shopper’s delight.

5. Siquijor Island, Philippines

Known as the “Island of Fire,” Siquijor is shrouded in mystique and natural beauty. Its beaches are perfect for snorkeling and diving, with vibrant marine life just beneath the surface. Travelers can also explore waterfalls, caves, and learn about the island’s folklore and healing traditions.

6. Gokarna, India

A quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna is a haven for those seeking a serene escape. Its unspoiled beaches, like Om Beach and Kudle Beach, are ideal for yoga, meditation, or simply unwinding. The town also offers a glimpse into India’s spiritual side, with ancient temples and vibrant local festivals.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, “Beaches are the ultimate crowd-pleasers. Whether you’re looking to relax on sandy shores or take a refreshing dip in turquoise waters, Asia is home to so many lesser-known beaches offering the perfect mix of sun, sand and sea. Agoda’s recommendations this World Beach Day are all about helping travelers find their perfect slice of paradise. “

Agoda’s extensive offerings make it easy to plan a dream beach holiday, over 6 million properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning the next beach escape. Visit Agoda.com for more information.