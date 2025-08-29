Zhuhai’s Dong’ao Island Welcomes First Ahn Luh Resort, Introducing a New Cultural and Leisure Landmark

153 Rooms and 34 Villas Debut on Dong’ao Island, Offering a Secluded Luxury Experience in the Heart of the Greater Bay Area

ZHUHAI, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the pristine waters and skies of Zhuhai’s Dong’ao Island, Ahn Luh Dong‘ao Island Zhuhai has formally opened, offering a retreat that blends Eastern traditions of seclusion with contemporary luxury. Developed by Huafa Group in collaboration with the Ahn Luh Lifestyle Academy, the property marks the brand’s debut in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. Inspired by the philosophy of “The Joy of Transcendence, the Journey of Discovery,” the resort sets a new benchmark for island hospitality in Zhuhai and highlights the role of Eastern design within the global luxury travel market, while contributing fresh momentum to the Greater Bay Area’s cultural and tourism sector.



A night panoramic view of Ahn Luh Dong’ao Island

Huafa and Ahn Luh Partner to Deliver a Distinctive Luxury Resort

The resort was developed by Huafa Group and is managed by Ahn Luh, an international lifestyle brand known for its emphasis on guest experience and quality. The project reflects Huafa’s broader commitment to marine culture and tourism while embodying Ahn Luh’s vision of secluded luxury.

Ahn Luh was co-founded by legendary hotelier Adrian Zecha, best known as founder of Aman, in partnership with Beijing Tourism Group. Renowned for combining Eastern aesthetics with a deep sense of retreat, the brand is consistently drawn to locations with strong natural and cultural resonance. The Dong’ao Island property represents both Ahn Luh’s first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and its first luxury island resort.

Ahn Luh Dong‘ao Island Zhuhai

Situated on the southern edge of Paijiao Bay, the property is perched atop dramatic cliffs on the island’s eastern coast and spans approximately 42,000 square meters. The resort features 153 guest rooms and 34 private villas. Dining experiences include Ahn Luh Brasserie (All-Day Dining) and Luh Chinese Restaurant. Amenities range from the Ahn Luh Academy -Teahouse and the Ahn Luh Spa to indoor and outdoor pools, a Tai Chi studio, and a fitness center. A multifunctional ballroom is available for events. Designed as an all-encompassing destination, the property seamlessly combines leisure travel, cultural discovery, waterfront activities, and business gatherings, offering guests a retreat that redefines the meaning of luxury.

Design Rooted in Culture and Landscape

The resort reflects both Huafa’s sustained commitment to luxury hospitality and Ahn Luh’s approach to lifestyles beyond luxury.

The project engaged several international design firms, with interiors led by Guangde Zhang, recipient of UNESCO’s Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The design philosophy emphasizes simplicity, authenticity, and natural harmony, highlighting cultural depth, sustainable practices, and integration with the surrounding environment. Local materials and traditional motifs—including stone, waves, and Lingnan weaving—were incorporated throughout, creating an immersive environment where the landscape enters the room, and the room becomes part of the landscape. The resort has already been recognized with honors including the LIV Hospitality Design Awards (Luxury Resort), the French Novum Design Award for Innovation, and the MUSE Design Awards Gold (U.S.), affirming its excellence in cultural integration, design innovation, and architectural execution.

Immersive Experiences That Celebrate Culture and Wellness

More than a resort, Dong’ao Island Ahn Luh is envisioned as a destination that celebrates refined travel and cultural connection. Inspired by the principle of “culture as its soul,” the hotel introduces the Xiaoyao Wellness Program, which integrates practices such as morning Tai Chi and Himalayan salt baths with signature spa treatments. Culinary offerings draw inspiration from the Twenty-Four Solar Terms, presenting seasonal island-to-table menus. Curated cultural programming includes a sunrise ritual on the water, a traditional tea service inspired by the “Twelve Hours,” artisanal workshops at the Ahn Luh Academy, and performances at the Luh Stage. Together, these experiences invite global travelers to discover Eastern aesthetics within a contemporary luxury setting.

As the first Ahn Luh property in the Greater Bay Area, the resort is positioned as both a contribution to the region’s growing cultural and tourism industry and a showcase of Chinese cultural confidence in the global luxury hospitality arena.