Arzopa to Showcase Next-Generation Portable Displays and Digital Photo Frames at IFA 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arzopa , a global innovator in digital display technology, will make its presence felt at IFA 2025 with a comprehensive lineup of new products that reflect the brand’s positioning as a premium, innovative, and reliable expert in portable imaging solutions. Visitors will discover how Arzopa blends lightweight aesthetics with intelligent interaction, redefining both mobile productivity and home visual experiences. (Hall 5.2, Booth 150)

At the heart of this year’s showcase is Arzopa’s latest generation of portable monitors, led by the ultra-slim Z3FC alongside the versatile E1 and E1S. The Z3FC combines portability with professional-grade performance, featuring a 16.1-inch display, 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color accuracy — making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and creative workflows that demand true-to-life visuals.

Complementing it, the Arzopa E1 (15.6″) and E1S (14″) dual-screen foldable monitors set a new benchmark for mobile productivity. A dual-gear hinge enables smooth 360-degree rotation with a near-gapless dual-screen view, while cascade, mirror, and extended modes adapt to diverse scenarios. With gravity-sensing auto-rotation, the E1 and E1S ensure seamless, professional content sharing and collaboration.

Expanding beyond displays, Arzopa will also unveil its new line of smart digital frames, including the D14, D14 Pro, and D16. Designed under the concept of “Frame Your Memories”, these large-format, high-definition frames transform photos and videos into stunning centerpieces for any living space. More than just a display, they double as thoughtful holiday gifts and elegant home décor, blending seamlessly with different interior styles thanks to their refined, versatile design.

Through these innovations, Arzopa continues to serve a diverse range of users — from gamers seeking smoother and sharper visuals, to business professionals balancing efficiency with design sophistication, and photographers and designers requiring accurate, portable color tools. Beyond productivity and creation, Arzopa also extends its vision into the home with smart digital frames that double as stylish décor and thoughtful gifts, helping families and friends stay connected through vivid displays of memories. Together, these offerings highlight the brand’s dedication to empowering lifestyles with technology that is both advanced and intuitive.

Arzopa will exhibit at IFA 2025, Hall 5.2, Booth 150, where media representatives are invited to experience the new portfolio first-hand. The company welcomes journalists for booth tours, in-depth product previews, and exclusive interviews.

About Arzopa

Founded in 2015, Arzopa specializes in innovative and accessible digital display solutions designed to enhance modern lifestyles. Its product portfolio spans portable monitors, smart frames, and visual accessories, each blending engineering precision with minimalist design to shape the future of visual technology.

Learn more at: www.arzopa.com



