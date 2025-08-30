Bybit x Santiment DeFi Report: Platform Tokens Shine As MNT Sees Over $1M Whale Transactions

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a DeFi report in collaboration with crypto market intelligence platform Santiment . The report uncovers how platform tokens, with Mantle (MNT) at the forefront, are emerging as essential pillars of liquidity, governance, and ecosystem growth.

August 2025 has marked a historic month for digital assets, with both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) reaching new all-time highs. This market surge has created powerful momentum for platform tokens, which are increasingly recognized not only as trading incentives but also as critical components of exchange-driven ecosystem strategies.

Key Highlights

Mantle (MNT): Strengthened by Bybit’s Mantle 2.0 launch and integrated across loan, staking, and structured products.

On-chain insights: Santiment data highlights whale redistribution patterns and elevated MVRV ratios for MNT.

Ecosystem impact: Bybit’s MiCAR-compliant staking framework in Europe reinforces regulatory alignment and long-term value creation.

Mantle (MNT): Exchange-Driven Momentum

Launched in July 2023 following its rebrand from BitDAO, Mantle has quickly risen as a high-performance Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution designed to reduce costs and improve throughput for decentralized applications.

Bybit has strategically embedded MNT within its platform, including loan offerings, staking programs, and structured investment products. Santiment data shows sharp increases in $100K+ and $1M+ whale transactions during MNT rallies, often signaling both accumulation and redistribution phases.

Bybit’s MiCAR-compliant staking program in Europe further underscores Mantle’s regulatory-ready integration. Combined with creator-focused initiatives and structured product innovations, Mantle is evolving into a cornerstone asset, demonstrating how a platform token can anchor vibrant and engaged ecosystems.

Platform Tokens: An Industry-Wide Trend

Beyond Mantle, the Bybit × Santiment report highlights that platform tokens are gaining prominence across the industry. Once limited to fee discounts and basic incentives, these tokens are now deeply embedded in exchange ecosystems, powering governance, liquidity, and user engagement. Their structural role demonstrates how platform tokens have become essential to the long-term growth of the digital asset economy.

The Era of Platform Tokens

The Bybit × Santiment report concludes that platform tokens like Mantle are no longer secondary incentives but structural pillars of the modern crypto economy. Their integration across liquidity, governance, and product ecosystems creates strong network effects and a self-reinforcing flywheel of adoption.

As user engagement and developer activity expand, Mantle’s demand is set to grow in tandem, positioning it as a key driver of Bybit’s ecosystem and a cornerstone of global crypto infrastructure.

