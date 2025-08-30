From Italy to the Philippines: Candy Introduces a New Era of “Smart, Efficient, Simple” Living Solutions

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Candy, a global home appliance brand from Italy, officially announces its entry into the Philippines. Guided by the philosophy of “Smart, Efficient, Simple,” Candy aims to deliver a fresh lifestyle experience tailored to Filipino consumers. The brand will first launch its water heater line, before gradually expanding into other categories such as washing machines and refrigerators—becoming a true “partner in simplifying life” for Filipino families.

Founded in 1945, Candy became well-known for introducing the very first Italian washing machine. Since the 1950s, the brand has expanded worldwide through continuous innovation and strategic growth. Today, Candy offers a wide range of appliances—from washing machines and dishwashers to refrigerators and ovens—serving millions of households across the globe. With nearly 80 years of expertise, a strong Italian design heritage, intuitive smart features, and high-quality manufacturing, Candy has established itself as a benchmark for innovation in the home appliance industry.

At the heart of Candy’s brand promise is “Ready to Live”—a belief that life is meant to be fully experienced. Candy focuses on convenience as its core value: offering high-quality appliances at reasonable prices to help consumers reduce daily hassles and frustrations, so they can spend more time on what is really important. From smart interactive functions like mobile app remote control, to energy-efficient designs and simple, user-friendly operations, every Candy product is built around solving real-life needs.

As it enters the Philippine market, Candy combines its global strengths with an understanding of local lifestyles and household needs. The brand’s first introduction—its water heater range—offers safe, energy-saving, hygienic, and comfortable solutions for Filipino homes. More product categories will follow, extending Candy’s mission of making modern living more accessible.

With its commitment to smart efficiency, easy usability, and elegant design, Candy looks forward to bringing Filipino families not just appliances, but a more convenient and enjoyable way of life.

About Candy

Founded in Milan, Italy in 1945, Candy is a pioneering name in Europe’s home appliance industry. Known for innovation, ease of use, and Italian design, Candy continues to provide intelligent, simple, and accessible solutions to households worldwide.

