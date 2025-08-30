Global Trade Review Announces GTR Asia 2025 in Singapore – the premier platform for the trade community in the Asia Pacific region – hits over 1,500 registration for September 2-3

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global Trade Review (GTR) is delighted to announce the return of GTR Asia 2025, taking place in Singapore on September 2–3, 2025. Serving as the premier platform for the Asia Pacific trade community, the annual event will once again bring together senior decision-makers from across trade and supply chain finance, commodity finance, fintech, and treasury.

Building on its reputation as the region’s most anticipated trade finance gathering, GTR Asia 2025 will deliver dynamic and engaging formats aimed at maximising audience participation and dialogue. Officially hitting over 1,500 registration this year is not to be missed.

Highlights of this year’s programme include:

The Tradetech Showcase hosted by GTR Ventures, spotlighting cutting-edge fintech innovations.

A new boardroom scenario session focused on global trade security.

In-depth discussions, fireside chats, interactive presentations, and more.

The Asia Bank to Bank Forum (Day 1 afternoon), hosted by the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT), featuring high-level debates on the banking and finance landscape.

Over two days, more than 100 expert speakers will address a wide range of issues, including:

Global trade realignment: Is globalisation entering a new phase?

Strategic positioning: Asia’s role in a multipolar global economy

Supply chain strategy: China Plus One or diversification by design?

“Keep calm and carry on (lending)” : Assessing the current regional trade finance landscape

"The need to go further": Capitalising on the potential of digitalisation

Can AI reinvigorate the conversation around digital?

Download the event programme for the full agenda and speaker line-up. Access the list of registered companies to see who you could meet at this year’s event.

GTR Asia 2025 is proud to be supported by a world-class line-up of sponsors and partners. With Platinum backing from Deutsche Bank, SMBC and Standard Chartered, alongside Gold Sponsors including Barclays, Citi, MUFG, Mizuho, QNB and Santander, all ready to take the stage and connect with clients in the exhibition room to discuss the future of trade and trade finance.

With strong support from leading financial institutions, government agencies, and regional trade bodies, the event will once again provide unparalleled networking opportunities, thought-provoking content, and vibrant discussions.

“GTR Asia has long been recognised as the leading platform for trade professionals across the region, and 2025 promises to deliver even more engaging formats and dialogue to address today’s pressing challenges and opportunities,” said Jeff Ando, Director of Content & Production, Global Trade Review (GTR).

Key Event Features

Connect with 1,300+ trade finance representatives

50+ exhibitors showcasing industry expertise

8+ hours of dedicated networking opportunities

100+ expert speakers sharing insights from across the market

Opportunity to schedule 1:1 meetings and build new relationships

Evening drinks reception to connect in a relaxed setting

It’s not too late to register

Registered to the event

Corporate Rate – SG$1,199*

Available to non-financial companies, including exporters, importers, distributors, manufacturers, traders, and producers of physical goods and products.

Standard Rate – SG$3,699*

Applies to financial institutions, consultants, legal professionals, insurance brokers, and other financial service providers.

The GTR team looks forward to welcoming delegates back to Singapore this September!