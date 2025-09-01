Genshin Impact × Guizhou: Exploring the Fairyland on Earth to Experience the Charm of Ancient Styles

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

For seizing the opportunities of cultural development driven by the combination of virtuality and reality, the open-world adventure RPG Genshin Impact and Guizhou made an innovative attempt through their cross-border collaboration to explore the infinite possibilities of integrating intangible cultural heritage protection and cultural tourism. This trans-dimensional dialogue not only rejuvenates those millennial-old Miao villages, but also brings traditional culture to the young generation in a vivid and refreshing manner.

From June 6 to 22, 2025, Genshin Impact worked with the Guizhou side to jointly launch a pop-up event themed “Genshin in Mountains and Waters, Walking Together to the New Year” at the MIXC Mall in Guiyang, Guizhou Province. According to Yu Qi, an on-site staff member of the Genshin Impact pop-up event staff, the decorative design was inspired by the iconic building of Liyue Harbor appearing in the game, and Guizhou’s scenery, cuisine and folk culture was presented in the event, allowing players to gain a deeper understanding of Guizhou’s distinctive charm through such flash mob.

“Lan Yan, my favorite character in Genshin Impact, has several elements derived from the ethnic culture of Southwest China, and their collaboration seems to transport me really to the game.” A Genshin Impact fan expressed in an interview on the event site, “I love this game not only for its gorgeous scenic buildings and vivid characters, but also because of the rich heritages of Chinese culture during the map adventure. I plan to visit the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in the next few days.”

At the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, a cluster of stilt houses were built along the slope of mountains and the Baishui River meanders quietly through the village, forming a unique view of “a river crossing the valley, and one thousand households living by the river”. When night falls, countless household lights respond to the starry sky at a great distance, which turn the virtual scenes developed jointly by Genshin Impact and Guizhou into reality.

Actually, the charm of Miao villages lies in both natural scenery and ever-lasting intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou. Female batik workers living in the villages are still using copper knives as painting brushes and beeswax as ink to draw patterns on plain cloth, which are then dyed with indigo plant into beautiful batik products. The Miao batik technique, which has been included in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List, is rejuvenated under the innovative model of “game + intangible cultural heritage”.

Batik is a technique passed through generations among Miao women. In Miao villages, people know how to make batik in almost every household. They pass on the batik skills from the elder to the young, from mothers to daughters or learn the batik skills from each other, to maintain the uninterrupted inheritance of the intangible cultural heritage. Kang Qili, Chairman of Danzhai County Women’s Federation, mentioned, “The inheritance of batik skills allows Miao women to earn a stable income with their dexterous hands and gain confidence in the cultural continuation, by doing handiwork and making money while taking care of their children.”

When game characters are dressed in Miao embroidery costumes and a cluster of stilt houses is reproduced in virtual scenes, we can see more than simply cultural collaboration, but a dialogue among civilizations beyond temporal and spatial boundaries. In the game Genshin Impact, the character Lan Yan is a rattan weaving artisan. Such innovative mode provides a new paradigm for the protection of intangible cultural heritages. In other words, the mode enables the traditional culture to truly “come alive, get passed down and go global” through technological empowerment and youthful expression.

