Ping An’s Hang Seng Index 2025 Sustainability Rating Upgraded to A

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hang Seng Indexes Company recently announced the 2025 sustainability ratings for listed companies. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An” or the “Group”; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) has been upgraded from “A-” to “A” in recognition of its outstanding achievements in sustainable development. This upgrade fully demonstrates Ping An’s continued progress and industry-leading position in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

Since 2014, Hang Seng has annually assessed the sustainability performance of listed companies. The latest review covered approximately 500 Hong Kong-listed constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index and over 1,300 A-share constituents of the Hang Seng China A (Investable) Index. The evaluation framework is based on the three core pillars of environmental, social, and governance, using both general and industry-specific criteria with weightings adapted to different sector characteristics.

Key Results:

Ping An (601318) placed in the top 10% among China A-share (Investable) index constituents, with both corporate governance and environmental performance ranking in the top 10% of all companies assessed.

Ping An (02318) ranked in the top 30% among H-share constituents and in the top 20% within the financial industry. Its environmental metrics were in the top 10%, and corporate governance in the top 20%.

Robust Governance Drives Stable Growth and Over a Decade of Dividend Growth

With 37 years of operations, Ping An has established a clear board positioning, a professional board structure, and standardized operating procedures to ensure the Group’s long-term, stable, and rapid growth. The Group is committed to creating value for all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, employees, and society. In the first half of 2025, Ping An maintained solid business operations, demonstrating strong resilience and innovation. The Group achieved an operating profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 77.732 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%. Cash dividend continued to rise, with an interim dividend of RMB0.95 per share, up 2.2% year-on-year. The Company’s dividend has now grown for more than ten consecutive years, underscoring Ping An’s commitment to rewarding shareholders and creating long-term value.

Deepened “Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care” Strategy to Meet Senior Care Demands

With China’s aging population, customer’s needs for wealth management, health and senior care services is diversifying. Ping An continues to deepen its “integrated finance + health and senior care” strategy, providing one-stop services including wealth management, insurance protection, and consumer credit through its “one customer, multiple accounts, multiple products, and one-stop services” model. As of June 30, 2025, the Group had nearly 247 million retail customers, with an average of 2.94 contracts per customer; 26.6% of customers held four or more contracts with Ping An. In addition to traditional insurance, Ping An is actively integrating medical and senior care resources to manage customer health and provide cost-effective services. As of June 30, 2025, nearly 63% of customers were also entitled to service benefits in the health and senior care ecosystem. In the first half of 2025, over 13 million Ping An Life customers used health management services. Nearly 210,000 customers were entitled to home-based senior care services, which covered 85 cities nationwide.

Committed to Green Development and Low-carbon Transition

Ping An actively promotes green and low-carbon development, leveraging insurance, credit, and investment to support green industries and industrial transformation. As of June 30, 2025, Ping An’s green investment of insurance funds reached RMB144.482 billion, and its green loan balance stood at RMB251.746 billion. In the first half of 2025, green insurance premium income totaled RMB35.836 billion. The Company also actively promotes green operations to meet its carbon neutrality goals. In the first half of 2025, Ping An’s operational carbon emissions decreased by 13,000 tons year-on-year, with total greenhouse gas emissions at approximately 195,000 tons of CO2 equivalent, a 11% reduction year-on-year.

Empowered Risk Reduction and Enhanced Service Efficiency with Technology

To address the increasing frequency of extreme weather and natural disasters caused by climate change, Ping An P&C launched its proprietary “EagleX” risk mitigation platform in 2017. The platform pioneers the use of big data, meteorological disaster models, satellite remote sensing, and machine learning, integrating over 2 trillion data points covering geography, disasters, meteorology, and insurance. It assesses risks of nine types of natural disasters, including typhoons and extreme rainfall, and provides 15 types of disaster alerts. Since its launch, the platform has been widely applied across various insurance lines, including agricultural, property, and auto insurance, effectively helping governments, businesses, and individuals reduce disaster-related losses by hundreds of millions of RMB. In the first half of 2025, the “EagleX” system issued warnings for 259,000 disasters and sent 4.26 billion alert messages, covering 64.02 million corporate and individual customers.

Fulfilled Social Responsibility and Supported Community Development

Ping An leveraged its “integrated finance + health and senior care” capabilities to support rural revitalization in the key areas of industry, health, and education. In the first half of 2025, Ping An provided funding amounted to RMB32.809 billion for rural industrial vitalization. The Group also invested heavily in public welfare and volunteer activities. The “San Cun Hui” welfare platform has 3.51 million registered users, including over 490,000 Ping An employees and agent volunteers. In the first half of 2025, “San Cun Hui” initiated 1,033 public welfare activities.

Sustainable development remains a cornerstone of Ping An’s development strategy and core competitiveness. The Group will continue to focus on customer needs, deepen its “integrated finance + health and senior care” dual-pronged strategy, enhance corporate governance and risk management, and actively promote green and low-carbon initiatives to drive sustainable development for both the Group and society. Ping An is committed to creating long-term and steady value for its customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-driven “integrated finance + health and senior care” strategy, the Group provides professional “financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge” services to its nearly 247 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses’ quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 27th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2025 and 47th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn – PING AN.