HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2025 – Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) has opened its new flagship clinic on the 6th floor of Prince’s Building in Central. Designed to support preventive care and everyday health, the new facility offers a calm, thoughtfully curated environment for customers and visitors. Located within LANDMARK’s Prince’s Building, a heritage site with over 60 years of history, the new medical centre spans more than 10,000 square feet.

Quality HealthCare Opens New Flagship Clinic in Prince’s Building

A Space Designed for Comfort and Care

The clinic reflects a people-first approach to healthcare, with interiors that prioritise comfort and customer experience. Natural light, greenery, and soothing features are integrated to create a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere. A subtle fruits and herbs inspired scent, created by local fragrance house Locoweed, enhances the sensory experience. The journey is further elevated by the thoughtfully designed attire for medical professionals, developed in collaboration with Shanghai Tang, adding a contemporary touch to the healthcare encounter.

Organised into six zones, including general practice, specialist services, health screening, dermatology, and a day procedure centre for endoscopy, the layout is designed for easy navigation and clinical practicality.

Preventive Care and Everyday Health Support

The new medical centre places particular emphasis on preventive care. A dedicated Health Assessment Zone and Endoscopy Day Procedure Centre enable early risk detection and ongoing health monitoring. The environment encourages open communication between customers and medical professionals, supporting long-term wellness and proactive health management.

The clinic brings together expertise across 14 medical specialties, offering integrated care that supports both everyday wellness and other healthcare needs. Services include areas such as family medicine, internal medicine, and health screening, alongside selected specialist disciplines to support prevention, diagnosis, and ongoing treatment in a coordinated setting.

A Thoughtful, Integrated Experience

To enhance continuity of care, the clinic is supported by a multidisciplinary team and an on-site customer care ambassador who assists individuals throughout their visit. Digital tools are also available to help customers schedule appointments, access results, and manage follow-up care seamlessly.

“We understand that visiting a clinic could be overwhelming,” said Elaine Chu, General Manager of Quality HealthCare. “That feedback has inspired us to create a space that feels welcoming, calm, and reassuring — where every detail supports the comfort and well-being of the people we care for. This new location truly reflects our commitment to being there for our customers, not just when they’re unwell, but throughout every stage of their health journey.”

About Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited

Rooted in Hong Kong as Dr. Anderson & Partners since 1868, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) has provided healthcare services for over 150 years. Today, we are one of Hong Kong’s major private healthcare providers.

We offer a wide range of services, including Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Wellness, through a network of over 1,650 service points across Hong Kong.

QHMS is committed to supporting the Government’s policy through various public-private partnership programmes to provide medical services to the public.

The QHMS App, our proprietary health and wellness mobile app, offers a range of features including e-ticketing for GP visits, e-booking, health records, video consultations, and health information, bringing healthcare services to everyone’s fingertips.

In October 2013, QHMS became part of Bupa, an international healthcare company.

For more information, visit www.qhms.com.