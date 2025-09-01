Semiconductor Heavyweights Descend on Taipei for SEMICON Taiwan 2025

Featuring Chip Guru Jim Keller and Industry Pioneer Dr. Chih-Tay Shih

HSINCHU, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEMICON Taiwan 2025 is just two weeks away, and this year’s forums will welcome an extraordinary lineup of speakers. Silicon Valley “chip legend” Jim Keller will take the stage at the CEO Summit, while Dr. Chin-Tay Shih, a pioneering force in Taiwan’s semiconductor development, is confirmed to join the SEMI 20 Under 40 Awards Ceremony and Tech Master Forum. As the industry builds its central role in the AI era, global leaders will gather in Taipei to chart the future of semiconductor innovation.



SEMICON Taiwan Featuring Chip Guru Jim Keller and Industry Pioneer Dr. Chih-Tay Shih

Industry Legends Gather in Taiwan to Spotlight Innovation and Leadership

Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller, renowned for his groundbreaking chip designs at Intel, Tesla, and AMD, will headline the CEO Summit with a keynote addressing the key technologies shaping the future of computing. A fireside chat focused on Taiwan’s strategic role in the global semiconductor landscape will follow, featuring co-moderators Dr. Tien Wu, CEO of ASE and Chair of the SEMI International Board Executive Committee, and Cliff Hou, Chairman of TSIA, along with panelists Jim Keller and Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon.

Also taking the stage, Dr. Chin-Tay Shih, a pioneering architect of Taiwan’s semiconductor rise, will reflect on his journey from ITRI to helping establish UMC, TSMC, and VIS, underscoring how Taiwan built a complete supply chain and laid the foundation for today’s AI era. Joining the Tech Masters Forum are Professor Y-W Peter Hong of NSTC, GC Hung, Senior VP of UMC, and Emily Hong, Chair and Chief Strategy Officer of Wiwynn Corporation.

Post-Moore Era: Heterogeneous Integration and Advanced Packaging Take Center Stage

With scaling reaching its limits, heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging have become the new frontier of innovation. SEMICON Taiwan will debut a dedicated Heterogeneous Integration Zone with nearly 60 companies. The zone includes the 3DIC Advanced Packaging Pavilion, Semiconductor Packaging Pavilion, and FOPLP Pavilion.

On September 9, the 3DIC Global Summit will bring together leaders from ASE, Chroma, GPTC, MediaTek and TSMC, to tackle key issues including efficiency, yield, cross-domain collaboration, and standardization. The day will also see the launch of the SEMI 3DIC Advanced Manufacturing Alliance (3DICAMA), rallying global industry leaders to drive collective innovation and propel advanced packaging into its next wave of breakthroughs.

Register now for SEMICON Taiwan 2025 to skip the lines. Industry professionals can get a free admission code by August 31. For more details visit the official website.

About SEMI