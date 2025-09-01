TECNO to Showcase TECNO Slim Smartphones and AI Laptops at IFA ShowStoppers 2025

TECNO will present its ultra-slim TECNO Slim smartphones, and ultra-lightweight AI laptop MEGABOOK S14, alongside an expanded AI ecosystem products.

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, an AI-driven innovative technology brand, recently announced its participation in IFA 2025’s ShowStoppers, bringing a duo of engineering marvels that redefine portability and performance. At the heart of the showcase is the TECNO Slim, the world’s slimmest 3D-curved smartphone offered in two ultra-thin profile options, alongside its exceptionally lightweight yet powerful AI laptop, TECNO MEGABOOK S14.

TECNO will present “The Thinnest Power Duo” at IFA ShowStoppers 2025

“We are excited to join IFA ShowStoppers with products that challenge industry conventions,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “The TECNO Slim and MEGABOOK S14 represent our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation – proving that consumers no longer need to choose between elegant design and powerful performance. These products are designed for modern professionals who demand both style and substance.”

“The Thinnest Power Duo”: TECNO Slim Smartphones and TECNO MEGABOOK S14

This year’s showcase, themed “The Thinnest Power Duo”, represents TECNO’s engineering breakthrough in balancing sophisticated design with robust performance. TECNO will present its latest mass-production version of the ultra-thin concept smartphone that generated enormous buzz at MWC 2025. With a body measuring under 6mm, the device combines extreme thinness with a large-capacity battery and strong performance, while also featuring a class-leading display, segment-leading AI functions, and a stylish design. Together, these innovations demonstrate how TECNO is pushing the boundaries of ultra-slim design without compromising user experience.

Complementing the smartphone innovation, TECNO will showcase its MEGABOOK S14, the industry’s lightest 14-inch OLED AI laptop at just 899 grams. This engineering marvel incorporates powerful processing options including both Snapdragon® X Elite and Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 platforms, offering users seamless AI functionality even without internet connectivity including AI Meeting Assistant for real-time transcription, AI PPT for presentation creation, and AI Gallery for intelligent photo management.

The Series of TECNO AI Ecosystem Products

At this ShowStoppers, TECNO AI Ecosystem continues to expand, welcoming new members to its integrated product family to deliver a smarter and more seamless connected experience.

TECNO will showcase its growing portfolio of ecosystem products, including:

TECNO MEGAPAD Pro: The brand new essential AI tablet designed for students and light business professionals with robust productivity and entertainment experience, featuring enhanced display technology and seamless connectivity with other TECNO devices

TECNO TRUE 2 AI TWS: Advanced earbuds featuring AI-enhanced noise cancellation (45dB hybrid ANC), spatial audio, and intelligent voice control capabilities

TECNO Watch GT AI smartwatch: Incorporating AI-generated watch faces, health monitoring features, and Bluetooth calling functionality

TECNO AI Glasses Pro: AI-Powered eyewear that set a new standard for smart wearables with the industry's first 50MP ultra-clear imaging system integrated into eyewear.

TECNO MEGABOOK K Series Laptops: Now available in European markets, offering excellent value with AI capabilities for everyday computing needs

Newly Available in European Markets for Back To School – TECNO MEGABOOK K Series

Reputated as a competitively great choice among users, The TECNO MEGABOOK K Series laptops are now available in Spain and France. According to many users’ feedback, the laptop redefines cost efficiency in the balance between power, design, and battery life to shake up the market.

In addition, the showcase of MEGABOOK S14 and T14Air are also planned for Q4 2025 release in European markets. Visitors to TECNO’s table can get hands-on demonstrations of all products, including live AI functionality tests and ecosystem connectivity scenarios.

TECNO invites all IFA ShowStoppers attendees to visit its table at IFA ShowStoppers Table No. 21 to experience the future of mobile computing and discover how the brand’s “Stop At Nothing” philosophy continues to drive innovation that enhances global digital lifestyles.

About TECNO