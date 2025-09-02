ABeam Consulting, BearingPoint Establish New Company in the Americas, Strengthening transformation services and support framework for global companies

TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ABeam Consulting Ltd. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Takahiro Yamada, President and CEO) and BearingPoint (Amsterdam, Netherlands; Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner) have agreed to establish a new company with the aim of strengthening our consulting services in the Americas market.

The new company will combine both partners’ long-cultivated expertise in the fields of management and technology with the digital capabilities of its Global Capability Center (GCC) operations across Asia/Japan and Europe, as well as India. It will provide advanced integrated consulting services to global companies that aim for growth and transformation in the Americas, the world’s largest economic and consumer market.

Company Overview

Company name: BearingPoint NA LLC

Date established: September 2, 2025 (Tuesday)

(The company is scheduled to be established upon completion of closing procedures in the United States.)

Location: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Representative: Ralf Dillmann

By accurately grasping the dynamic business environment unique to the Americas market, including its complex tax systems, labor environments, and rapidly evolving digital technologies, the new company will provide consistent support ranging from formulating transformation agendas to enhancing management and executing digital transformation. In particular, it will expand our digital-first transformation support framework by developing and providing industry-specific technology assets and solutions for companies aiming to become AI-native, in addition to the enterprise app implementation and managed services in which both companies excel. Beyond that, it will establish a support system that enables seamless collaboration with businesses in various countries, aligning with our global growth strategy beyond the Americas.

ABeam Consulting and BearingPoint aim to respond to the changing business environment that transcends national and regional boundaries as we continue to provide consulting services with a truly seamless structure. By integrating the diverse expertise and capabilities of both companies, we will help companies grow globally and create new value.

Comment from Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner, BearingPoint

This joint venture marks a new chapter in the partnership that both of our companies have built on trust and shared values cultivated over many years, as well as our long-term commitment to client success. Through our collaboration with ABeam, we will integrate each region’s strengths, cultural harmony, and proven capabilities to build a collaborative platform that accelerates digital transformation in corporate management, including SAP.

This initiative will enable the expansion of our consulting business in the United States market and establish a framework to provide high-value-added services to clients worldwide. The strength of our strategic approach lies in steadily guiding transformation starting from the conceptual stage, and staying with companies and organizations until they achieve concrete results.

We are currently advancing our growth strategy, “Strategy 2030.” Grounded in our “People First” philosophy, this strategy combines industry expertise with technological leadership to help clients achieve sustainable business impact. Through our business expansion in the Americas, we will accelerate our global growth and contribute to realizing our clients’ future-oriented growth strategies.

Comment from Takahiro Yamada, President and CEO, ABeam Consulting Ltd.

We are establishing this joint venture in order to further deepen the relationship of trust that we have built with BearingPoint under our shared values of “Client First, People First,” and to advance that relationship to a new stage. This will further strengthen our support system for global companies in the Americas, in addition to Asia and Europe.

The Americas, where sustained economic growth is expected to continue, not only represent one of the most important markets for Japanese and Asian companies, but also serve as a hub of innovation where leading-edge technologies are constantly emerging. We will anticipate the dynamics of this market and provide consulting services that directly enhance value for our clients. In particular, by making use of cutting-edge solutions, including generative AI, a pillar of our growth strategy toward 2030, we will provide strong support to client companies as they evolve into AI-native organizations. This will drive sustainable transformation and foster new value creation.

We will continue to support sustained growth and transformation as a Creative Partner that delivers tangible results while creating economic and social value through customer transformation.

About ABeam Consulting Ltd.

ABeam Consulting is an integrated management consulting firm that provides global services tailored to each country and region through its worldwide network centered in Asia. The wide range of consulting services it provides include strategy, BPR, IT, organization/personnel, outsourcing and other domains of specialized expertise. Roughly 9,000 richly experienced professional ABeam consultants advise companies and other organizations in areas that include finance, manufacturing, distribution, energy, information communications, and organizations in the public sector. ABeam Consulting creates the future together with corporations and other organizations. As a creative partner leading the way reliably to solid results, we contribute to industrial and societal change.

