Cata Debuts Game-Changing All-in-One App Platform for F&B and Retail Operators

Launch your own branded mobile app with omni-channel loyalty, online ordering, and CRM in days—no coding required



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2025 – Cata today launches its groundbreaking commercial Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) app platform for F&B operators and retailers in Singapore and beyond. One of the world’s first, the SaaS white-label app platform enables businesses of any size—from single outlets to global chains across multiple markets—to seamlessly launch their own branded native mobile app for ordering, marketing, omni-channel loyalty programs, CRM and more in days and without upfront investment.

Cata’s SaaS app platform is now live in Guzman y Gomez outlets across Singapore.

Cata’s SaaS app platform has already been deployed in Singapore with Guzman y Gomez (GYG)—one of Australia’s fastest-growing quick-service restaurant businesses that operates over 230 locations globally—with 21 locations island wide in Singapore and counting.

By focusing specifically on chains and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), Cata has achieved what few startups accomplish on day one—securing established, renowned brands as founding partners rather than starting with smaller independent operators.

The restaurant and retail industries, especially chains and QSRs, are at an inflection point. While mobile convenience has become an expectation among consumers—shaped by e-commerce giants and super apps—most F&B and retail businesses still rely on outdated tools: paper-based loyalty cards, manual ordering at the POS, and siloed, unintegrated systems. Rising labor costs and shrinking margins make it increasingly important to look for innovative ways to grow revenues and increase profits.

Meanwhile, advanced digital solutions that connect mobile ordering, loyalty, and CRM remain exclusive to global giants like McDonald’s and Starbucks who spend millions on custom development each year and maintain large internal tech teams to secure their competitive edge. For everyone else, building such capabilities is too expensive, too fragmented, and too slow, leaving 99% of the industry digitally underserved and unable to compete.

Cata directly addresses these challenges by enabling businesses to rapidly deploy their own fully branded mobile apps without technical knowledge within days, equipped with integrated online ordering, payments, customizable omni-channel loyalty programs, and data-driven CRM, without the need for expensive custom apps that are rarely able to meet evolving customer requirements over time – especially without continuous investment. This democratizes sophisticated digital capabilities previously exclusive to enterprise giants and leading e-commerce platforms.

Leveraging robust infrastructure, a holistic and ever-evolving product suite, and deep operational knowledge, Cata is built for global scale from day one and aims to become the invisible infrastructure behind thousands of outlets over the coming years. With Cata, partners can truly know and own their customers for the first time, revolutionizing historically offline industries by transforming anonymous transactions into direct customer relationships, and turbocharge growth via targeted customer acquisition, increased purchasing frequency, and higher basket sizes.

“After exploring numerous options, Cata was the only solution that works as a true one-stop platform, eliminating the complex tech stacks we’d otherwise need for a sophisticated app,” says Josh Bell, Principal at Guzman y Gomez Singapore. “What sets Cata apart is their operator-built approach – they understand exactly what F&B businesses need because they’ve been in our shoes. Unlike other providers, Cata works as a genuine partner with aligned incentives through transaction-based pricing, allowing us to launch a premium app without the financial risk of custom development. While we’ve seen competitors spend millions on custom apps that customers ultimately didn’t love, Cata’s platform keeps evolving with customer expectations and delivers the digital convenience our customers actually want, all while driving additional efficiency across our operations.”

Cata is aiming to generate up to 5-10x ROI for their partners if fully rolled out. This significant ROI is achieved through the ability to leverage digital marketing channels to drive customer acquisition and retention, significantly increased purchasing frequency and average order values (AOVs), and competitive differentiation via Cata’s omni-channel loyalty platform, data-driven business optimization, and the opportunity for critical POS staffing cost reductions.

“Offline retail is at a tipping point. The next generation of physical businesses won’t rely on POS, self-checkout terminals, or cashiers—they’ll run on mobile apps, deep consumer data to power individualized experiences, and automated growth engines. Cata is building the infrastructure to make that future possible. From digital brand exploration and omni-channel online ordering and loyalty to AI-driven campaigns, we’ll put enterprise-grade capabilities into the hands of every merchant—turning daily operations into digital advantage.” said David Brunier, Founder and CEO of Cata.

With an initial focus on F&B chains, Cata plans for aggressive geographic expansion from Singapore into developed markets across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East, with long-term global ambitions to cover verticals including wellness and beauty, convenience stores, groceries, specialty retail, and fashion.

Cata’s founding team combines deep domain expertise and proven capability to scale across markets, which include CEO David Brunier (ex-Flash Coffee CEO, ex-Foodpanda CMO), CRO Marija Brunier (ex-Delivery Hero Global Director of International Sales), and CFO Sebastian Hannecker (ex-Flash Coffee COO/CFO, ex-Bain). Cata also secured top regional tech talent by appointing Ashwin Irappa as CPO (ex-Grab Head of Product, ex-Foodpanda Senior Director of Product) and Ali Irawan as CTO (ex-Flash Coffee CTO, ex-Rocket Internet Venture CTO) to complete their management team. Other prominent collaborators and advisors include Anand Thakur (CTPO at Reliance Retail) and Felix Haas (UI/UX Design for Cata, Lovable and Gorillas).

Hashtag: #Cata

https://www.cata.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cata

Cata is a comprehensive white-label SaaS platform that enables restaurants and retail businesses to launch branded mobile apps with enterprise-level features in days, not months. The company democratizes access to digital capabilities previously available only to global giants like McDonald’s and Starbucks, allowing businesses to drive significant revenue growth, own their customer relationships, and streamline operations. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, Cata’s mission is to become the global infrastructure powering the digital storefronts of offline businesses.

Cata is backed by prominent global investors such as White Star Capital, FoodLabs, 468 Capital, FJ Labs, and Rally Cap.

For more information about Cata, visit www.cata.sg.