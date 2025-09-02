Cathay United Bank Singapore Hosts Second “CU Smile” CSR Day to Support Local Seniors

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cathay United Bank (CUB) is committed to sustainability and proactively advancing corporate social responsibility (CSR) across its overseas branches. The Singapore Branch recently held its second “CU Smile” CSR Day, bringing together nearly 100 staff members and representatives from Taiwanese enterprises to serve as volunteers. They visited seniors’ homes along Yishun Ring Road, carrying out cleaning, painting, and refurbishment to improve living conditions for the elderly. For the first time, CUB partnered with TOUCH Elderly Group[1], a Singapore non-profit organization dedicated to disadvantaged communities, demonstrating a model for working with cross-border enterprises to maximize local resources for the community.

Winfield Wong, Chief Executive of Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch, said: “It’s heartwarming to see our Taiwanese clients and partners come together to give back to the Singapore community. We will continue to advance our presence in Singapore – both in the financial sector and through meaningful contributions to the community.”

This year’s initiative focused on “Transforming Homes, Uplifting Lives.” Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to repaint walls, clean windows and floors, and create refreshed living spaces. CUB also donated household appliances such as fans, aiming to bring tangible improvements to seniors’ daily lives. Cathay Financial Holdings, parent company of Cathay United Bank and one of Taiwan’s largest financial institutions, has been rooted in Taiwan for over 60 years. Proactively expanding across Asia, the company aims to become the “Best Financial Institution in the Asia-Pacific Region” and continues to broaden its regional influence.

Participating Taiwanese organizations included the Taipei Business Association in Singapore, Evergreen Marine (Asia), Sherman Mineral Trading, and WPG South Asia. Jenny Lu, Chairman of the Taipei Business Association in Singapore, said: “We are honored to have been invited to participate in the CSR event organized by Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch. This event not only strengthened the connections among Taiwanese enterprises in Singapore, but also served as a way to give back to society. This CSR initiative is a true reflection of our shared commitment to community care and social responsibility.”

Aligned with “Empowerment,” one of the key sustainability pillars of Cathay Financial Holdings, CUB leverages its core competencies to promote inclusion and equality. Looking ahead, CUB will continue to drive Taiwanese enterprises in broadening their CSR efforts across different regions, connecting employees with local communities through initiatives from education to social engagement, realizing the vision of “Better Together.”



Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch held its second “CU Smile” CSR Day, gathering nearly 100 employees and Taiwanese enterprise representatives to volunteer and refurbish seniors’ homes. (Photo provided by Cathay United Bank)