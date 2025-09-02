China’s Civil Tonne-Class Unmanned Aircraft System Secures First Overseas Orders

SHIHEZI, China, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 29, 2025, the second Low-Altitude Industry Innovation and Development Conference was successfully held in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China. During the conference, China’s Ursa Aeronautical Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ursa”) reached a procurement agreement with Indonesia’s PT Unmanned Airtransport Indonesia for 20 sets of HY100 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs). Additionally, the company signed a procurement agreement with the government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for 10 sets of the systems, and established strategic service partnerships with Kazakhstan in various fields, including logistics, agricultural and forestry plant protection, and tourism development. This marks the official entry of China’s large civil UASs into the international market, providing advanced low-altitude intelligent solutions for countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative.



HY100 Large UAVSystem Sales Contract

Ursa will offer comprehensive technical training and support to its partners, including flight operations and maintenance, to facilitate the development of localized operational capabilities. Mr. Agung Sasongkojati, CEO of PT Unmanned Airtransport Indonesia, stated in an interview with CCTV: “China leads in the field of UAS cargo transportation. I want to bring this technology to Indonesia because it can carry large volumes of goods, transport nearly two tonnes of cargo across the sea, and reach areas where conventional aircraft cannot fly.”



Mr. Agung Sasongkojati, CEO of PT Unmanned Airtransport Indonesia

This collaboration will deliver tangible value to China and countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative. The Hongyan HY100 UAS exhibits outstanding performance, with a maximum takeoff weight of 5,250 kg, a maximum commercial payload of 1,900 kg, and a maximum range of 1,800 kilometers. The HY100 aircraft requires a takeoff and landing rolling distance of less than 150 meters, and can maintain stable flight at ultra-low altitudes of 4 meters above ground, and adapts to various takeoff and landing field conditions, including airstrip, roads, open hard soil, and grassland, demonstrating excellent field adaptability and mission flexibility.



HY100

The system can effectively address logistics challenges between islands and in complex terrains. Its large payload and long-range capabilities enable the rapid transport of medical supplies, e-commerce parcels, fresh food, and other goods between islands, significantly reducing logistics costs and time and contributing to the establishment of an efficient regional logistics network. Simultaneously, it will play a vital role in agricultural and forestry monitoring, crop protection, and forest resource conservation.



Coordinated Flight of Two HY100

Ursa was established in November 2017 and is a national high-tech enterprise integrating R & D, production, sales and marketing, operation and service support, maintenance, and personnel training of large UASs. As China’s first and only large UAS general aviation enterprise to obtain all of the Type Certificate (TC), Production Certificate (PC), Airworthiness Certificate (AC), and Operation Certificate (OC) issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Ursa has become a benchmark for industry compliance and technical strength. Its proprietary Hongyan HY100 large UAS is the only large UAS product in China that has achieved mass production and commercial operation, representing the highest standard in China’s civil large UAS sector.