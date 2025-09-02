FABTECH 2025 Preview: HSG Laser to Reveal Advanced Flat and Tube Laser Automation Solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HSG Laser, a global provider of metal shaping equipment and solutions, will present its integrated advanced flat and tube laser automation solutions at FABTECH 2025, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. From September 8–11 at McCormick Place in Chicago, visitors to Booth A3592 will see HSG’s latest innovations in cutting, welding, bending, and automation, developed to enhance productivity, flexibility, and cost efficiency for manufacturers worldwide.

HSG Laser’s booth will feature several new highlights:

Store Pro Automation – A compact 3-in-1 system that cuts floor space needs by over 70% while scaling with production demands.

GH Fiber Laser – Incorporating Lightning Perforation Technology for faster cuts and a new Alpha T Plus Bus System designed to simplify operations.

TS2 Tube Laser – Featuring 3D cutting capabilities and a 25-second automatic loading function to expand throughput.

HC1703 Press Brake – Equipped with servo-driven back gauges and an automatic deflection compensation system for precision bending.

HLGW Laser Welder – Aimed at reducing welding time and simplifying operation, with seven integrated safety features.

About HSG LASER

HSG LASER is internationally recognized for its advanced metal-shaping equipments and solutions, supporting industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy, and heavy equipment. With a strong emphasis on precision, reliability, and innovation, the company delivers world-class machinery designed to enhance manufacturing productivity and performance. Founded in 2006, HSG has swiftly risen to prominence. With an installed base of over 35,000 machines worldwide and a workforce exceeding 1800, HSG has rapidly become a trusted partner across numerous industries.