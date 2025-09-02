iEduGPT, the Next-Gen AI Learning Platform for Professional and Academic Exams, Raises $10 Million Seed Funding

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iEduGPT, a fast-growing AI-first startup transforming high-stakes exam preparation, has closed a $10 million seed funding round to accelerate the development and global rollout of its personalized AI-powered learning platform.

The round attracted notable investors, including New Wheel Capital ($2.7M), Baywise Capital ($1.6M), SWC Global ($1.75M), Uphonest Capital ($1.5M), K3 Ventures ($1.3M), and Welight ($1.2M). This diverse group shares a vision to harness advanced AI to remove barriers to learning and deliver measurable outcomes for learners worldwide. Their capital, expertise, and networks will be key drivers in iEduGPT’s rapid market expansion.

Initially launching for finance certifications such as CFA, FRM, CAIA, and CQF, iEduGPT plans to expand into language, academic, and other professional exams. Tackling the complexity and pressure of rigorous exam preparation, iEduGPT harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver fully customized study experiences. By analyzing each learner’s knowledge gaps and strengths, the platform creates precise, optimized study paths that maximize efficiency and boost confidence.

About iEduGPT

iEduGPT is an AI-first startup dedicated to transforming global exam preparation through personalized, AI-driven learning solutions — enabling learners to prepare smarter, perform better, and succeed faster across finance, academic, and language certifications.

What Makes iEduGPT Special

Unlike generic AI learning tools, iEduGPT is exam-specific, deeply adaptive, and designed for multiple industries and exam types. Its technology goes beyond simple content recommendations to offer:

Deep Personalization – Continuously adapts to a learner’s evolving performance, keeping study plans relevant and efficient.

– Continuously adapts to a learner’s evolving performance, keeping study plans relevant and efficient. Domain-Specific Expertise – Content and practice questions developed by subject-matter experts in finance, languages, and academic testing.

– Content and practice questions developed by subject-matter experts in finance, languages, and academic testing. Comprehensive Analytics – Detailed insights into progress, strengths, and areas for improvement for smarter study decisions.

– Detailed insights into progress, strengths, and areas for improvement for smarter study decisions. User-Centric Design – Intuitive interfaces and real-time feedback make learning engaging and manageable for busy professionals and students.

These capabilities combine to deliver an AI learning experience that is relevant, actionable, and measurable across diverse exam categories.

Product Highlights

Personalized Study Plans – Adaptive AI generates schedules focusing on high-impact topics.

– Adaptive AI generates schedules focusing on high-impact topics. Smart Knowledge Assessment – Ongoing evaluation identifies weak points to tailor practice.

– Ongoing evaluation identifies weak points to tailor practice. Comprehensive Content – Core finance topics now, with language and academic prep underway.

– Core finance topics now, with language and academic prep underway. Certification Question Bank – Updated exam questions with detailed explanations for CFA, FRM, CAIA, and CQF.

– Updated exam questions with detailed explanations for CFA, FRM, CAIA, and CQF. Real-Time Progress Tracking – Keeps learners motivated and on course to success.

Funding & Growth Strategy

iEduGPT will use the seed funding to:

Enhance AI Capabilities – Deliver even more precise, real-time personalization.

– Deliver even more precise, real-time personalization. Expand Content Library – Add IELTS, TOEFL, AP, SAT, and more professional certifications.

– Add IELTS, TOEFL, AP, SAT, and more professional certifications. Scale Globally – Multilingual support and mobile optimization for worldwide accessibility.

– Multilingual support and mobile optimization for worldwide accessibility. Boost User Engagement – Introduce analytics, gamification, and interactive tools.

– Introduce analytics, gamification, and interactive tools. Form Strategic Partnerships – Collaborate with institutions, training providers, and certification bodies.

Leadership Driving Innovation

Led by a team with deep expertise in AI, education, and professional development, iEduGPT is positioned to redefine how learners prepare for their most challenging exams. By proving its impact in the demanding finance sector first, the company aims to build a strong foundation before scaling to other high-growth education markets.