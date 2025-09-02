Jungbunzlauer to acquire from International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. multipurpose site in Thomson, IL

– establishing U.S. manufacturing footprint –

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, announced today the signing of a binding and definitive agreement to acquire the multipurpose production site in Thomson, IL from International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF).

“This acquisition is an important step in delivering on our strategic capacity expansion in North America,” said Bruno Tremblay, Chief Executive Officer of Jungbunzlauer. “Establishing a U.S. manufacturing footprint allows us to work closer to many of our U.S. customers, better understand their challenges and deliver solutions that truly make a difference.”

The asset deal does not include any of IFF’s commercial business, product lines or employees, and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Upon closing the transaction, our immediate focus will be on preparing the site for our specific production needs,” added Tremblay. “As we finalise our operational plans, we look forward to sharing updates, including information about future hiring.”

The transaction is expected to close in early Q4 2025, subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.