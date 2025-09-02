Logiframe Wins Xero Asia Partner of the Year 2025, Recognized for Leading Cloud Accounting and Advisory Growth in Indonesia

Award coincides with Logiframe’s 12-year partnership milestone with Xero

This is a strong recognition of Logiframe’s success in helping businesses to accelerate digital compliance and growth

Logiframe was also a finalist for the Advisory Partner and Total Xero Award of the Year

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Logiframe, Asia’s leading accounting consulting firm was announced as the winner of Xero Awards 2025 – Partner of the Year (Asia)[1]. Organised by Xero, the global leader in cloud accounting, the annual award celebrates excellence and innovation in the accounting industry. It recognises industry leading cloud accounting firms for their outstanding effort in embracing cloud technology and supporting clients to achieve business success.



Logiframe named Xero Asia Partner of the Year 2025, marking a milestone achievement in delivering outstanding client impact

Wienanto Tanuwidjaja, Founder and CEO, Logiframe Consulting said, “Twelve years ago, we became Xero’s first partner in Indonesia. Since then, this partnership has empowered Logiframe and our clients to thrive amid Indonesia’s fast-progressing compliance and reporting requirements, ensuring agility and competitiveness in a rapidly modernizing economy.”

“As a trusted advisor to startups and established companies, we go beyond traditional accounting to drive true digital transformation. By equipping our clients with data-backed insights, we enable them to grow with confidence. To date, we are proud to have supported over six hundred businesses across diverse sectors in integrating their systems and gaining real-time visibility into cash flow, inventory, and procurement – capabilities that strengthen forecasting and fuel sustainable growth. Indonesia is home to 65 million small and medium-sized enterprises, the backbone of our economy. Through Xero’s cloud accounting platform, we enable SMEs to access world-class accounting, tax, and payroll solutions that were once out of reach. This empowers millions of business owners to scale smarter, compete better, and contribute to the growth of Indonesia’s booming digital economy,” Wienanto added.

Koren Wines, Managing Director, Xero Asia said, “Logiframe holds a special place in Xero Asia’s story. They were our first partner in Indonesia and since then, they have not only built an exceptional practice but helped establish the foundation for cloud accounting adoption throughout the market. Along the way, they have also empowered numerous Indonesian small businesses to thrive. It is exactly this innovative and forward-thinking spirit that we look for in our partners.”

Logiframe as the Trusted Partner for Local Businesses

As Indonesia accelerates its digital transformation, businesses must navigate a rapidly evolving compliance landscape, from the mandatory use of e-Faktur for VAT invoices and e-Bupot for withholding tax, to the adoption of e-Meterai and the rollout of the Core Tax Administration System.

Coupled with new payment standards such as BI-FAST and BI-SNAP, the digitalization shift is designed to make business transactions more transparent, traceable, and efficient, but it also creates new challenges for businesses to understand, comply and integrate with new systems.

Here, Logiframe partners with local businesses to seamlessly navigate this complex regulatory landscape with confidence and ease. Beyond accounting, Logiframe offers strategic business advisory services to help clients implement cloud accounting systems that integrate with regulatory platforms, and also creates processes that reduce human error, accelerate reconciliation, and safeguard compliance. This helps business to reduce administrative tasks, enforce stronger financial governance, and achieve agility to scale sustainably in Indonesia’s fast-digitizing economy.

Media contact:

Yulina Yazkianti

Marketing

+62 852-1972-8436 / yulina.yazkianti@logiframe.com

About Logiframe

Logiframe is Indonesia’s first Xero partner and an award-winning Xero Partner dedicated to transforming the way businesses manage their finances. With over 12 years of partnership with Xero and recognition as the 2025 and 2019 Xero Asia Partner of the Year, we are trusted by more than 600 businesses across Indonesia and Southeast Asia to deliver world-class accounting, tax, payroll, and financial advisory services.

We specialize in Xero-powered solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to financial management. From statutory reporting and consolidation to inventory, procurement, and workflow automation, we help small and medium businesses leverage Xero and its ecosystem of add-ons to gain real-time visibility, stronger governance, and smarter decision-making.

At Logiframe, we go beyond accounting — we empower business leaders to scale with confidence by embracing cloud technology and digital transformation.

To enquire about Logiframe’s services, please contact Ms. Yulina Yazkianti.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero’s powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world.

For further information, please visit xero.com.