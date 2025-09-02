RIYAZ International and Jin Jiang Hotels China Region Sign Strategic Partnership to Expand Cross-Border Hospitality Across Southeast Asia

Launch of RJJ Hotels and multiple agreements position Malaysia as the hub for regional tourism and investment growth



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2025 – Malaysian-owned hospitality group, RIYAZ International Sdn. Bhd., has formalised a strategic partnership with Jin Jiang Hotels China Region to launch RJJ Hotels Sdn. Bhd. and expand its footprint across Southeast Asia and the wider Asia Pacific region.

The launch of the RJJ Hotels where RIYAZ International has partnered with Jin Jiang Hotels China Region to expand its presence across Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific. The launch was witnessed by YBhg Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (representing YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry) From left to right: Zhang Zhong Hao, Senior Vice President of Jinjiang Hotels (China Region); Zhou Wei, Vice President of Jinjiang International (Group); Zhao Qi, Party Secretary and Chairman of Jinjiang International (Group); YBhg Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry; Dato’ Sri Shaheen, Group Managing Director, RIYAZ International and RJJ Hotels; Dato’ Muthukumar Ayarpadde, Board of Directors, RIYAZ International and Founder and Executive Chairman of MK Tron Group; He Yijun, General Manager of the Overseas Business Department of Jinjiang Hotels (China Region)

The milestone was celebrated at a signing and launch ceremony at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), officiated by YBhg. Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Secretary General, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry on behalf of YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz, the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, who also delivered the keynote address. The event brought together more than 400 industry stakeholders, underscoring confidence in Malaysia as a hub for tourism, hospitality, and cross-border investment.

The programme opened with remarks by Dato’ Sri Shaheen, Group Managing Director RIYAZ International and RJJ Hotels, followed by Zhou Wei, Vice President of Jin Jiang International.

Agreements included:

A Management License Agreement (MLA) between RJJ Hotels and Jin Jiang Hotels China Region.

between RJJ Hotels and Jin Jiang Hotels China Region. A Joint Venture Agreement between RIYAZ International and Permodalan Satok Berhad (PSB) for the Metropolo Jinjiang Hotels Sarawak project.

between RIYAZ International and for the project. 11 Hotel Management Agreements and MoUs across Malaysia.

The MLA was signed by Dato’ Sri Shaheen and Zhang Zhonghao, Senior Vice President of Jin Jiang Hotels China Region, and witnessed by Zhao Qi, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of Jin Jiang International, with senior representatives from RIYAZ and Jin Jiang International.

These signings mark the launch of RJJ Hotels as a platform to accelerate regional growth and investment, strengthening hospitality flows beyond Malaysia and China.

Founded in 2008, RIYAZ International has built a reputation through its award-winning portfolio including The RIYAZ, Dash, The Pure and AQVA.

Jin Jiang Hotels China Region is part of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading hotel groups. With more than 17,000 hotels and 1.6 million rooms across 55 countries, its portfolio spans premium, midscale and economy brands. Through RJJ Hotels, five of its established brands — Metropolo Jinjiang Hotels, Lavande Hotels, Jinjiang Inn, Ginco Hotel and Renjoy Hotel — will be introduced to Southeast Asia, catering to diverse travel needs across business and leisure segments.

Quotes

In his keynote speech on behalf of YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz, the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia at the launch ceremony, YBhg Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia , stated, “The partnership between RIYAZ Group and Jinjiang Hotels (China) demonstrates investors’ strong confidence in Malaysia’s economic resilience. It also underscores the importance of global collaboration in solidifying Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for trade, tourism, and sustainable development. Ultimately, the value of a partnership like this will be measured not just by rooms opened, but by the quality of opportunities it creates for Malaysians: by how many SMEs join the value chain; by how many young people receive world-class training, and by how effectively we embed sustainability—from energy efficiency to waste reduction—into daily operations.”

, stated, Dato’ Sri Shaheen, Group Managing Director RIYAZ International and RJJ Hotels, said: “RJJ Hotels is more than a launch — it is Malaysia’s chance to lead a new era of cross-border hospitality. With RIYAZ’s local strength and Jin Jiang’s reach, we are shaping growth that puts Malaysia at the centre of Southeast Asia’s tourism story.”

Zhou Wei, Vice President of Jin Jiang International, said: “Southeast Asia is central to our growth strategy, and Malaysia’s resilience makes it the natural hub. Working with RIYAZ gives us the local insight to bring global resources into the region and deliver hospitality that creates long-term value.”

RIYAZ International and Jin Jiang Hotels China Region reaffirm their commitment to sustainable hospitality growth, with Malaysia as the anchor and Southeast Asia as the next frontier.

