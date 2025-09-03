Acer Unleashes Predator Helios 18P AI: Hybrid Gaming Laptop for Work and Play

New Predator desktops, monitor, and keyboard deliver elite performance and cutting-edge features for gamers

Editor’s Summary

The Predator Helios 18P AI laptop leverages advanced hardware and firmware technologies for versatile work and play, with a powerful Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 9 Processor 285HX with Intel vPro ® , ECC memory, and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 5090 Laptop GPU.

Core Ultra 9 Processor 285HX with Intel vPro , ECC memory, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The Predator Orion 7000 and Predator Orion 5000 desktops can handle any gaming scenario with cutting-edge Intel ® Core ™ Ultra processors, NVIDIA Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX ™ 50 GPUs, innovative Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system, and massive memory and storage capacities.

Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 GPUs, innovative Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system, and massive memory and storage capacities. Ideal for elite gamers, the Predator X27U F8 monitor sports a 26.5-inch OLED WQHD display with up to a lightning-fast 720 Hz refresh rate for ultra-responsive gameplay.

The Predator Aethon 550 KKL gaming keyboard is equipped with tri-mode connectivity, hot-swappable switches, and per-key RGB lighting in a compact, tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard design.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer announced a powerful lineup of new laptop and desktop Windows 11 PCs, a monitor and a keyboard, engineered to elevate productivity, content creation and gaming experiences. Leading the charge is the new Predator Helios 18P AI laptop designed for both work and play. Also introduced were the Predator Orion 7000 and Predator Orion 5000 desktops, the Predator Aethon 550 TKL gaming keyboard, along with the Predator X27U F8 monitor.

Predator Helios 18P AI: A New Era of Hybrid Power

The new Predator Helios 18P AI is purpose-built for professionals who demand high-performance computing in a portable setup. While many users have turned to gaming laptops for powerful graphics and processing capabilities, the Helios 18P AI goes further, supporting desktop-level AI computing, inferencing, and productivity, making it ideal for AI developers, content creators, and gamers who are looking for a device for both work and play.

The system features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285HX with Intel® vPro®, allowing for hardware-level security and business-grade stability. It supports up to 192 GB of EEC memory, which actively detects and corrects common types of data corruption – making it ideal for professions where data integrity is critical, because it corrects errors and significantly reduces the risk of system crashes and silent data corruption.

Completing its robust processing power is premium graphics performance powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU with DLSS 4. Working in conjunction with these high-performance components are other top-line technologies, including up to 6 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, and Killer™ Ethernet E5000B and Wi-Fi 7.

All this power comes to life on large 18-inch 16:10 displays ideal for creative workflows such as image generation, video editing, and 3D rendering. Available with a brilliant Mini LED, 4K WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) panel with HDR mode at 1000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptional accuracy.

Acer’s proprietary thermal solution keeps the laptop running cool and reliably with dual 6th Gen AeroBlade metal fans, the world’s thinnest[1] cooling fan blades at just 0.05 mm, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes.

Predator Orion 7000 Desktop: Peak Performance and Cooling for Extreme Gamers

The Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-667) is the latest high-performance desktop, built for gamers, content creators and professionals who demand uncompromised power. This gaming beast features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285K with an integrated NPU for AI workloads, ensuring lightning-fast processing for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics, this rig delivers breathtaking ray-traced visuals and advanced AI capabilities such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Plus, it provides access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

To maintain peak performance during demanding gaming sessions, the Predator Orion 7000 is equipped with the Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system and a CPU liquid cooler. The advanced thermal solution features a unique fan layout and open channel structure. It boosts the desktop’s cooling efficiency by 15%2 and lowers motherboard temperatures by 9°Celsius[2]. This ensures optimal airflow and heat dissipation and allows components to operate at their full potential without thermal throttling for consistently stable gameplay.

With up to 128 GB DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB RAM, multitasking and memory-intensive applications run seamlessly, complemented by stunning ARGB aesthetics. Gamers can store games, projects and media with up to 6 TB SSD, delivering blazing-fast load times. For additional capacity, up to 4 TB hard drive storage is available with support for two 3.5-inch hard drives. Killer Ethernet E3100G and up to Wi-Fi 7 ensure low-latency online gaming and rapid data transfers, while Thunderbolt 4 provides versatile, high-speed connectivity for peripherals and external devices.

Predator Orion 5000 Desktop: Engineered for Serious Gamers

The Predator Orion 5000 (PO5-667) is a testament to cutting-edge technology and masterful engineering. At its core lies up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F that delivers gamers lightning-fast frame rates, seamless multitasking, and a level of responsiveness that provides a true competitive edge. The visual experience is driven by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 graphics card, which generates breathtaking images at incredible speeds.

The Orion 5000 supports up to 128 GB DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB RAM for instantaneous response times and features a versatile storage configuration. This includes up to 2 TB SSD storage for fast load times and up to 4 TB hard drive storage via two 3.5-inch SATA drives. A Predator CycloneX 360 fan keeps temperatures in check. In addition, Killer™ E3100G 2.5 Ethernet and up to Wi-Fi 7 deliver smooth gaming and fast data transfer.

Both Predator Orion desktops are housed in EMI-compliant tempered glass chassis with customizable ARGB lighting, sporting flashy styles. The two 45L chassis are constructed with 65% post-consumer recycled plastic in their total plastic content, promoting more eco-friendly designs. The system also features Acer Intelligence Space, a smart hub of AI applications designed to boost creativity and productivity.

Predator X27U F8 Monitor: Ultrafast 720 Hz Refresh Rate for Competitive Gaming

This ultra-fast monitor is a top-tier choice for elite gamers seeking the speediest response times and breathtaking image quality.

The Predator X27U F8 delivers stellar gameplay featuring a 26.5-inch OLED IPS display with a WQHD (2560×1440) resolution and an astounding 720 Hz refresh rate. Thanks to Dynamic Frequency Resolution (DFR), the monitor can switch between WQHD at 540 Hz and 1280×720 at 720 Hz, optimizing performance for different gaming scenarios. With a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, it produces deep blacks and stunning contrast for immersive visuals. Additionally, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, delivering buttery-smooth gameplay.

Predator Aethon 550 TKL Keyboard: Precision Meets Personalization

Built for gamers who seek accuracy, adaptability, and style, the Predator Aethon 550 TKL keyboard is a level-up to any gaming station. Its tri-mode technology – featuring wired, Bluetooth-enabled, and 2.4 GHz connectivity – enables effortless device switching, and is backed by impressive battery life of up to 150 hours[3]. Hot-swappable switches (available in blue and red options) and interchangeable WASD keycaps offer tactile feedback and personalization to cater to tailored playstyles. The 80% tenkeyless (TKL) layout saves on desk space without compromising functionality, while per-key RGB lighting brings immersive, customizable illumination to any battle station – and is compatible with Windows Dynamic Lighting for seamless personalization across devices.

Price and Availability

The Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-667) will be available in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at EUR 3,999, and in Australia in Q1’2026, starting at AUD 8,199.

The Predator Orion 5000 (PO5-667) will be available in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at EUR 2,999, and in Australia in Q1’2026, starting at AUD 4,999.

The Predator X27U F8 monitor will be available in North America in Q1’2026, starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in Q2’2026, starting at EUR 1,199, and in China in Q1’2026, starting at RMB 9,999.

The Predator Aethon 550 TKL (PKR400) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 129, and in EMEA starting at EUR 129.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

For all the official announcements and product images, visit the IFA 2025 Press Kit site.

Specifications

Name Predator Helios 18P AI Model PH18P-73 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285HX with Intel vPro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU (1824 AI TOPS) Display 18″ 16:10 Mini LED, WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) 4K, 120 Hz, HDR mode 1000 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 3ms Memory Up to 192 GB ECC Memory Storage Up to 6 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD Cooling 6th Gen AeroBlade Metal fans x2, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipes Dimensions mm: 400.96 (L) x 307.9 (D) x 17.3~29.55 (H) inches: 15.7 (L) x 12.1 (D) x .0.68~1.16 (H) Weight 3.5 kg (7.7 lbs) with 4-cell battery pack, Mini LED display Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel® Killer™ Wireless Wi-Fi 7, Supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Ports Two Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader Audio DTS®X: Ultra, 6 speakers WebCam FHD 1920 x 1080 IR Features PredatorSense v5.0

Name Predator Orion 7000 Model PO7-667 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285K Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU (3352 AI TOPS) Memory Up to 128 GB DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB RAM Storage Up to 6 TB SSD

PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD x 1 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD x2 Cooling 360 mm CPU Liquid Cooling + Predator CycloneX 360 Fan HDD Up to 4 TB HDD storage 3.5-inch SATA3 HDD x2 LAN Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 Power 1200 W Expansion Slots PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot: 1 PCIe M.2 WLAN slot: 1 PCIe Gen 5 x4 M.2 SSD slot: 1 PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 SSD slot: 2 Ports Front/Side Audio jacks (headphone + mic, mic): 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C ports: 1 Rear LAN port: 1 Audio jack (line in, audio out, mic): 3 USB 2.0 Type-A ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports: 3

Thunderbolt 4: 1 Dimensions 45 L, 216.4 (W) x 461.7 (D) x 495.4 (H) mm Features EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel 16.7 million colors ARGB Pulsar lighting Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) material PredatorSense™ 4.0 Acer Intelligence Space Audio DTS®X: Ultra

Name Predator Orion 5000 Model PO5-667 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 265F Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 GPU (1801 AI TOPS) Memory Up to 128 GB DDR5 7200 MT/s RGB RAM SSD Up to 2 TB SSD storage

PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD x 1 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD x 1 HDD Up to 4 TB HDD storage 3.5-inch SATA3 HDD x2 Cooling Predator CycloneX 360 ARGB system fan; 120 mm ARGB fan for CPU cooling LAN Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 Power 850 W Expansion Slots PCIe x16 slot: 1 PCIe M.2 WLAN slot: 1 PCIe M.2 SSD slot: 2 Ports Front/Side Audio jacks (headphone + mic, mic): 1 USB 3.2 Type-A ports: 2 USB 3.2 Type-C ports: 1 Rear LAN port: 1 Audio jack (line in, audio out, mic): 3 USB 2.0 Type-A ports: 4 USB 3.2 Type-A ports: 1 Dimensions 45 L, 216.4 (W) x 461.7 (D) x 495.4 (H) mm Features EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel 16.7 million colors ARGB Pulsar lighting Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) material PredatorSense™ 4.0 Acer Intelligence Space Audio DTS®X: Ultra

Product Name Predator X27U F8 Panel Specifications Display Size 26.5 inches Panel type OLED IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 2560×1440 @ 540 Hz DP: 2560×1440 @ 540 Hz

Type-C: 2560×1440 @ 540 Hz DFR: 1280×720 @ 720 Hz Glare Yes Response Time 0.01 ms / 0.03 ms (GTG) Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Technology Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 Brightness Typ: 335 nits, Peak 555 nits, 600 nits @ HDR 10% Peak: 1,500 nits @ HDR 1.5% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 10 Bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (2.1) + Type-C (PD 90 W) + 2 USB 3.2 + USB (2 up, 2 down) + SPK + Audio out + VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speaker 5W x2 Power Supply External (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/ 150 mm

Name Predator Aethon 550 TKL Model PKR400 Switch Type Hot-Swappable Content Switches Mode Triple mode (wired + 2.4 GHz +Bluetooth) Connectivity Detachable Type-C Cable Keyboard size 80% TKL layout (87 keys) Cable Length 1.6 m Key Switch Durability 50M keystroke lifespan Report Rate 1 ms response at 1000 Hz Keyboard backlighting Per-Key RGB lighting Anti-ghosting keys N key rollover WIN Lock Key Yes Support Windows Operating System Software PredatorQuarterMaster

Windows Dynamic Lighting Product weight 1051 g ± 10 g Product Dimensions 362 (L) x 138 (W) x 38 (H) mm

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Based on Acer’s internal research as of Nov, 2024. Claim refers to the thinnest cooling fan blade for laptops, measuring 0.05mm. Patent pending/held by Acer Inc.Comparison conditions:1. Fan size: 73*70*10.5mm;2. Constant noise: Normal mode = 40dB(CFM = Cubic Feet per Minute) [2] Actual performance may differ in various real-world environments. The performance is tested under various factors analysis of specialized laboratory to then-current device circumstance. Actual performance result may vary depending on model, specifications, and/or regions. [3] Up to 150 hours of battery life with lighting turned off.