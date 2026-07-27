Laos Turns to Public-Private Partnership to Tighten Product Quality Controls

Laos has launched a new state-backed company to inspect and certify the quality of products, following public complaints about low-quality goods being sold in the country.

The new company, State-owned Enterprises for Checking Standards and Certifying Product Quality Limited, was established through a partnership between the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Standards and Measurements and Lao Standard Control Co., Ltd. The government will own 51 percent of the company, while the private firm will hold the remaining 49 percent.

According to the ministry, the company will test products and check whether they meet national standards before they are sold in Laos or exported overseas. It will also issue certificates to confirm that products meet quality and safety requirements.

The ministry said the move follows complaints from consumers about poor-quality products and challenges with import and export services. Many of the complaints were submitted through the National Assembly’s hotline and the ministry’s own complaint channels.

Officials said stronger product testing would help protect consumers, improve confidence in goods sold in Laos and make it easier for Lao products to compete in international markets.

The ministry also said the new company would invest in modern laboratory equipment and testing technology to bring Laos’ quality control system closer to regional and international standards.

The new company forms part of a broader effort to tighten oversight of products sold in Laos.

Since July 2025, authorities have banned the import and sale of unregistered food products that lack Food and Drug Administration approval or Lao-language labels. Under the regulations, food products must carry a registration number and Lao-language labelling to ensure authenticity, traceability and consumer safety, while businesses that fail to comply face fines, product confiscation and possible closure.