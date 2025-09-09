Eaton partners TD SYNNEX to safeguard Japan’s AI and edge computing infrastructure

Eaton launches the 9PX J UPS, based on its highly popular 9PX UPS, tailored to meet standard voltage needs and local compliance regulations, ensuring reliable power for businesses across Japan.

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Intelligent power management company Eaton has appointed TD SYNNEX as its new distributor for its single-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions in Japan.



Left: Jimmy Yam, Vice President and General Manager of Eaton Electric, East Asia; Right: Shigetaka Kunimochi, President and CEO of TD SYNNEX

This collaboration will strengthen Eaton’s distribution network in Japan by expanding into new market segments led by the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and GPUs, Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing applications.

“We are excited to partner TD SYNNEX to better support Japan’s adoption of AI and smart technologies, which demand reliable power for optimal performance,” said Jimmy Yam, Vice President and General Manager, East Asia, Eaton Electric. “We already have a successful partnership with TD SYNNEX in North America and Europe, and we’re thrilled to extend this collaboration here as well.”

“We are honored to partner with Eaton to deliver their highly reliable and flexible solutions in UPS and power distribution units to address power management challenges in Japan,” said Shigetaka Kunimochi, Japan CEO and President, TD SYNNEX. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to support the stability and growth of our customers’ businesses through the power of technology.”

Launch of new 9PX J UPS tailored for Japan

Eaton has also launched the new 9PX J UPS designed specifically for Japanese 100V AC environments, to help businesses strengthen their power resilience in a digital future.

Based on the highly popular 9PX UPS, the 9PX J UPS provides clean, continuous power for mission-critical applications, such as IT, medical, industrial automation and education. It meets international and local safety standards, ensuring peace of mind for users. Please find more information here .

About Eaton:

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. Eaton entered the Asia-Pacific market during the 1970s and has grown significantly since then. Eaton moved its Asia-Pacific headquarters from Hong Kong to Shanghai in 2004. Today, Eaton has nearly 18,000 employees and 33 manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.eaton.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About TD SYNNEX:

TD SYNNEX is the Japanese subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation, a world-class IT distributor based in the United States. Leveraging its global network spanning over 1,500 manufacturers in 100 countries, TD SYNNEX is a solutions aggregator that combines domestic and international products and services to provide optimal IT solutions for customers’ business challenges, in addition to its traditional wholesale business. We are committed to contributing to Japanese customers and the local community through technology. For more information, visit https://jp.tdsynnex.com/ .

