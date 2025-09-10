Sungrow Unveils Breakthrough Solar and Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2025

New products launched for the North American market include modular utility-scale PV inverter, 6.9 MWh BESS in a 20-foot container, and cutting-edge technology extending to C&I uses.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is showcasing a suite of cutting-edge innovations at RE+ 2025. The lineup of new products released to the North American market includes the second-generation modular inverter for utility-scale PV projects; the next-generation PowerTitan 3.0, an AC Block BESS for large-scale energy storage applications; and the PowerStack 255CS BESS for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage. These innovations are set to contribute to local energy reliability and sustainability, reinforcing Sungrow’s commitment to supporting the U.S. power grid and electric consumers with advanced, trusted, and compliant technologies.



4.8 MW Modular Inverter: Small Module, Mega Impact

Sungrow unveiled its 4.8 MW SG4800UD-MV-US modular inverter for North America. This pioneering solution combines the advantages of both central and string inverters, offering 800 kW per unit in a flexible design that reduces balance-of-system (BOS) costs. The split modular design allows inverter module replacement in under an hour, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency.

The system incorporates intelligent fault diagnosis for quick fault identification, and features self-cleaning air ducts to reduce daily maintenance needs. Spare Parts Management is simplified, as a single type of spare part is required for the inverter module. Designed for extreme durability, it delivers 100% power output in ambient temperatures up to 45°C (113°F), and carries a sealed NEMA 4X rating, ensuring enhanced reliability even in harsh environments.

Safety and performance are further strengthened through smart DC terminal temperature protection and a bottom pressure relief design. Additionally, its pioneering PV grid-forming and off-grid commissioning capabilities enable early commercial operation and improve Return on Investment (ROI), setting a new benchmark for utility-scale solar power systems in North America.

PowerTitan 3.0: Next-Generation AC Block Energy Storage System

Energy storage plays a crucial role in enhancing grid resilience and enabling greater integration of renewable energy. For utility-scale applications, Sungrow has launched the next-generation AC Block Energy Storage System PowerTitan 3.0.

Lower Lifetime LCOS

For the North American market, PowerTitan 3.0 delivers 6.9 MWh in a standard 20-foot ISO container, integrating batteries with the string PCS (Power Conversion System) for 2–8 hour designs. It features the first mass-produced 661Ah stacking LFP cell, with a 12,500-cycle lifespan for exceptional reliability and cost efficiency.

The system debuts the industry’s first 430 kVA liquid-cooled SiC PCS, achieving up to 99.3% maximum efficiency and up to 93.6% Round-Trip Efficiency (RTE) for a 4-hour duration (92% including auxiliary load).

Five-level State of Charge (SOC) balancing — from cell to block — maximizes usable capacity, while a back-to-back layout reduces footprint by 21% compared to the previous generation. And robust liquid-cooled thermal management reduces auxiliary power use and extends system lifespan.

Safe and Reliable

Safety is prioritized with 11-layer protection from cell Over-Voltage to PCS AC fusing, and Sungrow’s ArcDefender™ technology to reduce arcing risks. The system meets all Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) requirements in North America thanks to its state-of-the-art fire safety systems, and is fully pre-tested and certified.

Rapid Deployment

The PowerTitan 3.0 is engineered for rapid deployment. The system comes fully UL9540-certified before shipment. Enhanced on-site O&M tools further shorten commissioning timelines compared to the previous product generation.

Built-in Grid-Forming Capabilities

Embedded with Sungrow’s Stem-Cell Grid-Forming Tech 2.0, the PowerTitan 3.0 anticipates grid disturbances before they escalate, ensuring energy storage responds proactively.

The product delivers renewables and energy storage grid-forming synchronously, GW-scale black start, seamless mode switching between Grid-Following and Grid-Forming, adaptation to wide-range SCR changes (1-40), and enables 20 milliseconds rapid response and 90° symmetrical/asymmetrical phase angle jump.

With these functions, the product supports rapid grid recovery, maximizes ancillary service revenue, and ensures reliability across all grid scenarios: generation, transmission, microgrids, and consumption endpoints.

As data center demand for uninterrupted energy soars, grid-forming storage has become a critical enabler. Sungrow’s PowerTitan 3.0 is engineered for this mission, offering the stability and reliability required for mission-critical operations.

PowerStack 255CS: C&I Energy Storage Reimagined

Sungrow also introduced the PowerStack 255CS integrated energy storage system for the North American C&I market, equipped with 314 Ah battery cells for 257 kWh capacity in a 2-hour system.

Flexibility and Convenience

With a fully integrated Power Conversion System (PCS) and Battery Management System (BMS), PowerStack 255CS streamlines energy storage operations while reducing installation complexity. The system supports multiple layout configurations, offering adaptable deployment for diverse site requirements. Additionally, pre-installed and pre-commissioned components enable rapid grid connection and enhance the overall deployment efficiency. Its innovative design allows for scalable parallel applications, supporting up to 25 units and projects between 257 kWh and 6.4 MWh, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of energy storage needs.

High Efficiency

The All-In-One design integrates batteries and PCS in a single cabinet, operating at three-phase, 480 volts (nominal). The PCS delivers up to 98.6% maximum efficiency, while the system’s RTE reaches 90%. A robust liquid-cooled thermal management system cuts auxiliary power consumption by 40%, delivering a more efficient power supply.

Safety and Reliability

The PowerStack 255CS meets global safety standards, including UL9540 and NFPA855/69, with multi-level protection verified through over 500 tests from cell to system level.

Versatile Use Cases

From standalone storage and PV+ESS systems to EV charging integration and microgrids, the PowerStack 255CS adapts to a wide range of scenarios, including off-grid applications to ensure uninterrupted critical operations.

Driving the Future of Energy

With these launches, Sungrow reinforces its commitment to delivering advanced, reliable, and adaptable solutions for the evolving North American energy landscape. By combining innovation with proven field experience, the company is empowering partners and customers to meet the growing demand for electricity — ensuring abundant, secure, and affordable power for all.

