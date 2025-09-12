NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the successful launch of its Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer earlier this year, award-winning K-beauty brand COSRX introduces two new additions to the line: The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mist and the Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream. The trio is now available on Amazon US and COSRX.com, delivering head-to-toe hydration and barrier support for dry, sensitive, or irritated skin.



COSRX Launches New Barrier-Protecting Ceramide Face Mist and Body Cream in time for Fall

The Ultimate Skin Barrier Care Trio

When used together, the Ceramide Mist, Moisturizer, and Body Cream create a complete daily routine that hydrates deeply, calms sensitivity, and helps repair a weakened skin barrier. Whether you’re dealing with dry patches, tightness, or irritation, this trio offers a simple yet effective solution for keeping skin soft, comfortable, and healthy-looking, all year round.

Designed to feel like a cream but apply as light as a mist, this milky spray replenishes moisture across 12 layers of skin without leaving behind stickiness or residue. It can be used as a toner, a midday refresh, or even over makeup to deliver instant hydration on the go. Clinically tested to reduce irritation and support a stronger barrier, it makes everyday barrier care effortless.

Bringing COSRX’s signature skincare expertise to the body for the first time, this rich cream is formulated for the unique structure of body skin, which tends to be thicker, drier, and more prone to flaking. Despite its nourishing texture, it absorbs quickly and provides up to 100 hours of lasting hydration. From rough patches to post-shower tightness, it targets dryness at the source and leaves skin noticeably smoother and more comfortable from the very first use.

This best-selling face moisturizer glides on smoothly and melts into the skin, delivering long-lasting hydration without any greasy feel. Ideal for daytime use – even as base for a flawless makeup – it’s loved for how instantly soft and calm the skin feels after application. Paired with the mist and body cream, it completes a simple yet powerful skincare routine that strengthens and protects the skin barrier from head to toe.

The Science Behind the COSRX Skin Barrier Products

All three products are powered by a 5-Ceramide Complex, Cholesterol, and Fatty Acids – often referred to as the “holy trinity” of barrier repair in dermatology. Ceramides are especially effective because they mimic the skin’s natural building blocks, helping to seal in moisture, defend against external irritants, and restore a strong, healthy barrier. As ceramide levels naturally decrease with age, replenishing them should be an essential part of any routine.

The formula is further enhanced by five types of hyaluronic acid, which absorb into different layers of the skin to deliver long-lasting hydration without heaviness. Together, this carefully developed blend is designed to soothe irritation, prevent moisture loss, and strengthen skin over time.

And with colder weather putting extra stress on the skin barrier, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your routine with formulas that are clinically proven to tackle skincare issues from the core for healthier, more resilient skin.

Where to Find It

The complete Skin Barrier line is now available on Amazon.com and COSRX.com. Get them before they sell out!

