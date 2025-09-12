Linkind Unveils AI-Powered Light Show Creation in the AiDot App

Two-tiered system enables personalized creativity and limitless customization of your lighting — powered by AI

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Linkind has launched an all-new AI-driven feature within the AiDot app, offering users an innovative new way to create personalized lighting experiences. Whether you’re setting the mood for a quiet evening or planning a fully synchronized light show, the new system makes it easier than ever to bring your vision to life — with nothing more than a prompt.

The new feature introduces two levels of creative control:

Dotis — Your AI Light Effect Assistant

Designed for all users, this in-app AI tool makes it easy to access dynamic light displays by simply describing the vibe you want. Using a custom-trained dataset, the app intelligently matches prompts — like “romantic dinner,” “gaming mode,” or “sunset beach vibes” — to a curated library of preset light shows. Each match includes variations in color, speed, rhythm, and effect style, delivering a fast, fun, and frictionless way to light up your space with personality.

Dotis+ — Advanced AI Light Show Creation

For users who want limitless creative freedom, Dotis+ takes smart lighting to the next level with an exclusive ChatGPT-powered engine. This first-of-its-kind integration transforms simple prompts — “make it feel like a midnight city drive” or “energize my workout” — into entirely unique light shows. No presets. No boundaries. Dotis+ combines ChatGPT’s coding intelligence with Linkind’s Lua-based light effect algorithm to generate original patterns, colors, speeds, and rhythms in real time. The result: your imagination, translated into light with unmatched precision and personality.

“We’re always looking for ways to make smart lighting more intuitive, expressive, and fun,” said Luke Lin, CEO of Linkind. “By combining in-app AI with the creative power of ChatGPT, we’re giving users more ways than ever to shape their environment with light.”

Dotis and Dotis+ are available now in app versions 2.12.0 and later on both iOS and Android. Dotis and Dotis+ can be used with the following Linkind lighting devices.

Compatible Models and Purchase Options

Product Model Number Where to Buy RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A001577 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BC8N7QXN?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A000090 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW1RFFD6?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A000183 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C58MCNXL?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A000167 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BC8N7QXN?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A000089 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW1RHWQS?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A001622 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB837NDQ?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A000099 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW1N66LY?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A001509 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVQX6875?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A19 LK.light.A001497 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHS2JFZC?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A21 OE.light.A000102 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D9PW7JTG?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A21 LK.light.A000101 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW1RBHGS?th=1 RGBTW Bulb A21 LK.light.A000185 https://bit.ly/4mVSaG2 RGBTW Bulb A21 LK.light.A000108 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW1NTVT2?th=1 RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.Light.A000134 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1G3KDKT?th=1 RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.Light.A000133 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1G6WJ42?th=1 RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.light.A001508 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTPBF3C?th=1 RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.light.A000184 https://bit.ly/47t8GIH RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.light.A000135 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1G3Z2NP?th=1 RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.light.A001498 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJTFQKB9/?th=1 RGBTW Bulb BR30 LK.light.A000143 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BX24X28C?th=1 Neon Rope Lights LK.light.A001493 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJXM7R11?th=1 Light Strip-10ft LK.light.A001818 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DSKCWGZ9?th=1 Light Strip-25ft LK.light.A001819 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DSKH3KR6?th=1 Light Strip-50ft LK.light.A001820 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DSKGWDV6?th=1 Permanent Outdoor Lights LK.light.A001878 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F1XGYD3W?th=1 EP6 Hexagon Lights LK.light.A001839 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DSKCMC1F?th=1



About Linkind

Linkind, a brand of AiDot, is passionate about lighting your spaces in intelligent and meaningful ways, all while adopting the dedication to innovation and eco-conscious design instilled by its parent company, and overall ecosystem, AiDot. These tenants have guided Linkind from the start and are why they are now able to proudly offer solutions to match any and all residential scenes, such as smart solar-powered solutions that light the path to your home, TV backlighting that takes movie night to the next level, and easy-to-use everyday lighting with unmatched levels of user convenience. Linkind is lighting the way to a brighter tomorrow.