HiTHIUM Unveils AI Data Center Solution and Showcases Industry Leadership at RE+ 2025

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 8 to 11, Hithium, a leading global company in energy storage technology, showcased its innovations at RE+ 2025. At this year’s exhibition, Hithium demonstrated its full-scenario BESS solutions and unveiled its new dedicated AIDC (AI Data Center) ESS solution, paving a new path for the energy transition of AI data centers. Hithium also shared the full results of the world’s all-open-door, large-scale fire test on the ∞Block 5MWh BESS, drawing wide attention with its innovative solutions and strong technological capabilities.



Hithium booth

During the event, Hithium also invited S&P Global Commodity Insights to deliver a keynote presentation on “Powering the Future: AI Datacenters and BESS.” The session underscored how the rapid growth of AI data centers is straining grid capacity and emphasized on-site renewable solutions such as BESS can help ease grid pressure, shorten project timelines, and support sustainability goals.

Safety leadership was another highlight. Hithium released full details of the world’s first all open-door large-scale fire test on the ∞Block 5MWh BESS, conducted with oversight from UL Solutions. On-site, Hithium co-hosted a roundtable with UL Solutions, Fire & Risk Alliance, and Veteran Fire Protection Engineer on grid-scale storage safety requirements, sharing live insights from the discussion. Hithium also announced plans to conduct an equally rigorous open-door large-scale fire test of BESS in the U.S., allowing local customers and partners to witness its uncompromising commitment to safety.

Hithium continues to strengthen its North American presence. During RE+ 2025, Hithium signed a cooperation agreement with Microgrid Networks LLC (MGN) to provide complete solutions for 10 energy storage projects being developed in New York, with a total capacity of 55MW/290MWh——its first projects in the city and a major step in its North American expansion

Beyond the exhibition floor, Hithium further showcased its industry influence by joining Mackenzie’s podcast Interchange Recharged, where its Director of Application Engineering Neil Bradshaw and Chief of Staff Bryan Chen shared in-depth perspectives on how One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) is reshaping clean energy supply chains, creating both opportunities and long-term planning uncertainties. Amid this, Hithium emphasized its strategy of leveraging U.S. manufacturing and global R&D to navigate the dynamic market.

From the launch of its AIDC ESS solution to the world’s first all-open-door large-scale fire test and accelerated U.S. expansion, Hithium has demonstrated comprehensive strength. The company has built core advantages in innovation, service, and safety with a global footprint. In the first half of 2025, leveraging leading customized solutions and efficient delivery, Hithium ranked among the top 2 globally in energy storage battery and utility-scale shipments, setting a new benchmark for robust growth.