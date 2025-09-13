Jackery Makes Waves at RE+ 2025 with Flagship Launch and Essential Home Backup Lineup Showcase

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions, has made a major splash at RE+ 2025 with the debut of its new flagship HomePower 3600 Plus. By showcasing its full Essential Home Backup (EHB) lineup, Plug-in Solar Energy System, and the Jackery Solar Roof, Jackery underscores its long-term commitment to the U.S. market.



Jackery takes part in RE+

Compact, Powerful, Safe: HomePower 3600 Plus Unveiled

Debuting at RE+ 2025, the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus represents a new benchmark in essential home backup solutions, combining high performance, compact design, and proven safety. As the flagship of Jackery’s newly launched Essential Home Backup (EHB) category, it redefines how households approach preparedness for emergencies and off-grid living.

At its core, the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus delivers powerful and expandable performance. With a rated output of 3,600W and a capacity of 3.58kWh, it provides reliable energy for a wide range of essential appliances. The system can be expanded to 21.48kWh and, when paired in dual-unit mode, reaches 7,200W dual voltage (120/240V) output. This scalability ensures continuous support for critical household needs, from refrigerators and medical equipment to power tools.

Alongside its strength, the system is engineered for portability and convenience. Powered by industry-leading CTB technology, it is the lightest and smallest in its class, offering a space-saving solution that fits seamlessly into modern homes. Integrated wheels and a handle further enhance mobility, making backup power accessible and easy to manage when it matters most.

Safety and durability are central to the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus. Built with long-lasting LFP battery cells rated for 6,000 cycles, it features dual physical protections complemented by 62 internal and external safety mechanisms, micro-ampere self-consumption that remains below 5% over a year, and compliance with EMC Class B and UL certification standards. With ChargeShield 2.0 technology adding another layer of reliability, the system stands as a dependable long-term energy partner for households.

By uniting high power output, compact usability, and certified safety, the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus underscores Jackery’s commitment to practical, future-ready energy solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of American homes.

Flexible Backup Solutions for Modern Energy Needs

Alongside the flagship, Jackery has also introduced other models of the EHB series to meet growing demand for practical, affordable backup power amid rising grid instability and extreme weather. Prioritizing flexibility, simplicity, and cost-efficiency, the EHB lineup offers both portable and integrated solutions, delivering automatic backup at up to 50% lower cost than traditional systems with complex installations and oversized capacity.

The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus offers seamless home backup with 7,200W output and expandable storage up to 60kWh. It switches automatically via Smart Transfer Switch, powering key areas safely and quietly. Solar-ready and modular, it adapts to evolving energy needs.

The Jackery HomePower 3000 delivers 1–2 days of backup with a 3,072Wh battery and 3,600W output. Its UPS activates in 20ms, ensuring uninterrupted power. Compact and durable, it recharges via AC, solar, or gas.

Rounding out the lineup is the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus Kit. Available in 4kWh and 6kWh capacities, it offers a dependable backup power solution for household appliances during outages and helps reduce grid dependency.

In addition to backup systems, Jackery has also presented the Jackery Solar Roof, a bold reimagining of residential solar design. As the first curved solar tile available in the U.S., the Jackery Solar Roof seamlessly blends into modern and traditional architecture, featuring XBC solar cells with up to 25% conversion rate. Built to withstand extreme weather conditions, the system carries a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year power output warranty, and reflects Jackery’s vision of merging aesthetics with energy performance, offering homeowners a solution that is as durable as it is visually integrated.

Prioritizing Safety Through Innovation and Partnership

Safety remains a core focus across all Jackery products. For example, the Jackery HomePower 5000 Plus on display has successfully obtained UL9540 and UL9540A certifications, which are key safety standards for energy storage systems and thermal runaway fire propagation testing.

Meanwhile, the Jackery Solar Roof has passed multiple international certifications, including TÜV SÜD, UL, and CQC, becoming the world’s first curved photovoltaic tile to meet the rigorous UL 7103 standard. This milestone reflects top-tier performance in safety, durability, energy efficiency, and architectural integration, setting a new benchmark in solar innovation.

To further advance active safety in the green energy sector, Jackery has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Desay Battery, focusing on the development of AI-enabled Active-Safety Prismatic Cell. This partnership brings together the strengths of both companies to deliver safer and more reliable clean energy solutions to users worldwide. The collaboration aims to develop the world’s first DIY home energy storage product with enhanced safety and intelligence, driving the energy storage industry into a new era of Active Safety.

Residential Clean Energy Credit Adds Additional Incentives

In addition to strong performance in flexibility, portability, and safety, the EHB series offers another key advantage: eligibility for the U.S. Residential Clean Energy Credit. This non-refundable tax credit is designed to reduce the cost of clean energy installations. Many of Jackery’s solar generators meet the required capacity and installation criteria, making them more accessible to households at a time when energy security is a growing priority.

From eco-friendly products and green-certified manufacturing to global tree-planting programs and emergency preparedness support, Jackery continues to drive forward on the path toward sustainable energy. By continuing to invest in clean technologies and community-driven environmental efforts, the company is steadfast in its mission to deliver sustainable power for your life, empowering a greener, more resilient future for all.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.jackery.com/.