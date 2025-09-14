HIKSEMI Lights Up UTAR Kampar Campus with “Glow. Grow. Store It All” Campaign

KAMPAR, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HIKSEMI, a global innovator in storage solutions for industrial control, video surveillance, data centers, and consumer electronics, recently energized the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Kampar campus with a dynamic series of events under the theme “Glow. Grow. Store It All”. More than a reference to the vibrant RGB lighting of its high-performance storage products, the campaign symbolizes HIKSEMI’s deeper mission: to illuminate the inner glow of personal growth, learning, and memory, empowering students not just as users, but as individuals on a journey.

Held from September 10 to 14, the initiative began with a technical seminar demystifying smart storage technologies, real-world industry applications, and future career opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector. The event included a visit to UTAR’s Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, where HIKSEMI explored potential collaborations on network research and data center storage upgrades, reinforcing its commitment to academic-industry synergy.

From September 13 to 14, HIKSEMI took center stage at the university’s charity carnival, donating storage products worth RM50,000 to support students and faculty. The interactive booth showcased HIKSEMI’s full portfolio, including the award-winning D300 SSD, recognized as the 2025 Global Flash Memory Summit’s “SSD Product of the Year,” the rugged Guard series for surveillance, and popular consumer lines such as the gaming-focused FUTURE PCIe 5.0 SSD with speeds up to 14,800MB/s, more than double that of PCIe 4.0. Also on display were the CAPTURE series for photography enthusiasts and the sleek, student-friendly WAVE Series. Through on-site challenges and a short video contest, students shared their personal “glow moments,” highlighting how HIKSEMI preserves the key milestones of their academic and personal journeys.

This outreach reflects HIKSEMI’s strategic focus on Southeast Asia, where it ranks among the top three storage brands in Thailand and partners with icons like esports legend Mushi and Malaysia’s elite Boom Esports team to connect with Gen Z audiences.

“Glow. Grow. Store It All” is more than a slogan. It is a promise to innovate relentlessly, empower youth, and ensure every moment of brilliance is captured and cherished.