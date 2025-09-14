HKUST Deepens Sweden Ties Positioning Hong Kong as a Strategic Nexus for Sino-Swedish Innovation

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A high-level delegation from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), led by President Professor Nancy Ip, has successfully concluded a strategic visit to Sweden, forging deeper partnerships with the country’s leading academic and research institutions. The visit reinforced Hong Kong’s role as a vital bridge for scientific and technological collaboration between Sweden and China, with a focus on advancing innovation in fields such as life sciences, HealthTech, ageing, energy, robotics, and sustainability.

Building on a Foundation of Sino-Swedish Collaboration

The visit builds on the longstanding partnership between Sweden and China, marked by decades of diplomatic, industrial, and scientific cooperation. As a global leader in innovation, Sweden’s ecosystem of world-class research and industry applications aligns seamlessly with HKUST’s mission to drive cutting-edge research and connect global innovation networks. By leveraging Hong Kong’s strategic position, HKUST serves as a dynamic conduit for linking Sweden’s innovation strengths with China’s vast research capabilities and market potential, fostering impactful Sino-Swedish collaboration.

Synergizing Sweden’s Innovation Ecosystem with HKUST’s Research & Innovation Excellence

Sweden is renowned as a global leader in innovation, consistently ranking among the world’s most competitive knowledge economies. Its unique model integrates academic research, industry innovation, and government investment in strategic fields. HKUST is a natural partner in this ecosystem, complementing Sweden’s strengths not only with world-class research excellence but also with a powerful, action-oriented drive for innovation. This is evidenced by its distinguished track records for founding unicorn startups and translating research into tangible impact, particularly in life sciences, HealthTech, ageing, energy, robotics, and sustainability. The shared commitment to turning pioneering ideas into real-world solutions creates powerful synergies for transformative research and development.

Strategic Engagements and Future Collaboration Framework

The visit builds on existing partnerships, including robust student exchanges and a strong history of collaborative research, to drive innovation in areas of global significance. The HKUST delegation engaged in high-level strategic dialogues with Sweden’s premier institutions, including the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA), Karolinska Institutet, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology. These discussions laid the foundation for a robust framework to advance collaborative research, talent development, and innovation. Key objectives include:

Strengthening joint research initiatives in life sciences, HealthTech, ageing, energy, robotics, sustainability, and other areas of mutual interest.

Expanding scholar exchange programs and collaborative educational opportunities.

Facilitating innovation commercialization and technology transfer between Europe and Asia .

Leadership Perspective on Global Innovation

President Professor Nancy Ip highlighted HKUST’s pivotal role in the Swedish partnerships: “Sweden’s innovation ecosystem is a global benchmark, and its historic ties with China provide a strong foundation for collaboration. HKUST is uniquely positioned to serve as the academic engine and connector in this relationship, fostering a strategic innovation corridor between Sweden and the Greater Bay Area.”

“By combining Sweden’s research and industrial leadership with HKUST’s dynamic research environment and China’s technological scale, we are accelerating breakthroughs that address global challenges. This partnership underscores Hong Kong’s role as a leading international innovation hub,” President Ip added.

This enhanced collaboration paves the way for transformative research, talent development, and innovation by strategically leveraging the Greater Bay Area—home to the world’s top-ranked Guangzhou–Hong Kong–Shenzhen innovation cluster according to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Global Innovation Index 2025.

