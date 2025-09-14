IVD Medical Holding Limited and ETHK Group Establish Joint Venture, On-Chain Financial Strategy Upgraded On September 14

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2025 – IVD Medical Holding Limited (01931.HK) released an announcement stating its collaboration with ETHK Group, a global on-chain financial ecosystem investment holding group, to jointly establish two new companies, ETHK Inc and ETHK HOLDINGS LIMITED. ETHK Group focuses on building a global on-chain financial ecosystem, and its global perspective and ecosystem resources will provide critical support for the joint venture’s initial development. This collaboration is a strategic upgrade of IVD Medical Holding Limited’s “building RWA platform technology ecosystem” and “exploring on-chain finance” initiatives. It marks a leap from focusing on RWA trading technology to covering the entire on-chain financial ecosystem, including underlying technology, asset classes, and global compliance, with the potential to seize the global trend of digitalizing financial assets and open up a new growth curve.Hashtag: #IVDMedical

