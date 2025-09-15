EverBridge Group and Cosmotec Forge Landmark Partnership

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EverBridge Group announced an Exclusive Commercialization Partnership with Cosmotec Inc. (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of M3, Inc.; TSE: 2413) for the Japanese market.



Jay Wang (Left) and Suguru Ominato (Right)

This strategic collaboration underscores EverBridge Group’s leadership in proprietary R&D, stringent regulatory compliance, and value-driven ecosystem collaboration, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy, further amplifying its international influence.

Simultaneously, the partnership underscores Cosmotec’s best-in-class digital commercialization platform, which accelerates market access for international medical devices and enables targeted engagement with clinical end-users.

“EverBridge Group’s portfolio demonstrates outstanding clinical efficiency and user-friendly design, aligning perfectly with Japanese physicians’ pursuit of advanced therapeutic solutions,” stated Suguru Ominato, CEO of Cosmotec. “By integrating M3’s academic platforms with our localized commercialization expertise, we will accelerate the adoption of these devices across the Japanese market.”

“Cosmotec’s digital commercialization model delivers both efficiency and accessibility, which aligns perfectly with our vision for equitable healthcare innovation,” said Jay Wang, CEO of EverBridge Group. “By navigating Japan’s rigorous technical and regulatory landscape, this partnership not only delivers transformative solutions to patients but also enhances our global R&D synergy. Lowering barriers to advanced care through innovation and ecosystem collaboration remains central to our globalization journey.”

About EverBridge Group

EverBridge Group is a leading medical technology group in Asia, committed to providing global customers with cutting-edge, high-quality, and affordable medical technologies. Our rapidly expanding product portfolio covers three major therapeutic areas: peripheral vascular, neuroscience, and oncology. Supported by Six specialized R&D and lean production centers, we offer top-tier OEM/ODM services in areas including balloons, catheters, stents, surface engineering, and active medical devices.

We collaborate extensively with outstanding enterprises worldwide, building a bridge for medical technology innovation between Asia and the rest of the world. Our goal is to offer healthcare professionals and patients globally better treatment options through advanced and accessible solutions.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.everbridgemed.com

Contact: Ann Chen, communications@everbridgemed.com