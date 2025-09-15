Lao Civil Servants Eligible for Up to 6.5 Months of Maternity Leave

Female civil servants in Laos are entitled to maternity leave ranging from four to six and a half months, depending on circumstances, under the newly amended Civil Servants Law.

Standard maternity leave lasts four months and can be taken before or after childbirth. For cesarean deliveries, leave is four and a half months, while mothers expecting twins receive an additional two months, totaling six and a half months.

In the event of a miscarriage, one month of leave is granted, with the possibility of additional days as determined by a physician to ensure proper recovery.

Before this amendment, maternity leave for civil servants was set at five months.

During the National Assembly session in March, lawmakers debated proposals to reduce leave to three and a half months to align with international standards, while also considering adjustments based on pregnancy circumstances, health conditions, and recovery needs.

These discussions ultimately informed the final structure of the amended law.

Other Types of Leave

Civil servants are also entitled to other forms of leave. Annual leave lasts ten days per year, excluding official holidays, and cannot be carried over.

Medical leave requires certification from a medical board, while professional development leave is granted as agreed by the organization.

Marriage leave is up to five days, and leave to care for a spouse who has given birth or experienced a miscarriage is up to fifteen days. Bereavement leave for the illness or death of a spouse, parent, or child is ten days.

Leave may also be approved for accompanying a spouse assigned abroad for work or study for one year or more.

These provisions provide clear guidelines to help civil servants balance professional duties with personal and family responsibilities.